National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Mersin
  • 2Hoyte
  • 4Ellul
  • 15Booty
  • 10Barham
  • 5Fowler
  • 14Odusanya
  • 17Pattison
  • 21Deacon
  • 29Gurung

Substitutes

  • 1Hadler
  • 7Alabi
  • 16Fawole
  • 23Woods
  • 34Cawley

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 2Crowe
  • 5Omar
  • 11Evans
  • 7Hanson
  • 6Marshall
  • 10Andrews
  • 14McGavin
  • 15Wyatt
  • 19Goodwin
  • 21Moxey

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 16Donnellan
  • 22Lovett
  • 26Iseguan
  • 28Hughes
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone43016429
4Solihull Moors422010648
5Wrexham42118447
6Dorking421110827
7Boreham Wood42115417
8Bromley42114317
9Eastleigh42114317
10Oldham52126607
11Notts County41308536
12Woking42024406
13Maidenhead United420256-16
14Southend41212205
15Dag & Red412145-15
16York41124404
17Torquay411212-14
18Maidstone United4112511-64
19Gateshead403167-13
20Altrincham403135-23
21Scunthorpe4103710-33
22Aldershot510449-53
23Yeovil402257-22
24Halifax401304-41
View full National League table

