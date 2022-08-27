Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 3Hannam
  • 18Whitely
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 5Bush
  • 8Coleman
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 22Alexander
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 10Marriott
  • 11Dennis
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 15Bradshaw
  • 20Arthurs

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2Ogle
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Butterfield
  • 15Taft
  • 12Rowe
  • 7Feeney
  • 23Daniel
  • 28Gallimore
  • 8Beestin
  • 9Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 11Carver
  • 27Fletcher
  • 36Wallace
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone43016429
4Solihull Moors422010648
5Wrexham42118447
6Dorking421110827
7Boreham Wood42115417
8Bromley42114317
9Eastleigh42114317
10Oldham52126607
11Notts County41308536
12Woking42024406
13Maidenhead United420256-16
14Southend41212205
15Dag & Red412145-15
16York41124404
17Torquay411212-14
18Maidstone United4112511-64
19Gateshead403167-13
20Altrincham403135-23
21Scunthorpe4103710-33
22Aldershot510449-53
23Yeovil402257-22
24Halifax401304-41
View full National League table

