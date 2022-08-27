Close menu
National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

National League

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 34Pond
  • 7Worthington
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 32Staunton
  • 3Reckord
  • 8D'Ath
  • 10Toure
  • 14Linton
  • 9Fisher

Substitutes

  • 5Hunt
  • 16Perry
  • 17Johnson

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 5Onariase
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Weston
  • 21Longe-King
  • 15Tavares
  • 8Sagaf
  • 19Ling
  • 9McCallum
  • 7Walker

Substitutes

  • 6Mussa
  • 13Strizovic
  • 17Zouma
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 24Morias
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone43016429
4Solihull Moors422010648
5Wrexham42118447
6Dorking421110827
7Boreham Wood42115417
8Bromley42114317
9Eastleigh42114317
10Oldham52126607
11Notts County41308536
12Woking42024406
13Maidenhead United420256-16
14Southend41212205
15Dag & Red412145-15
16York41124404
17Torquay411212-14
18Maidstone United4112511-64
19Gateshead403167-13
20Altrincham403135-23
21Scunthorpe4103710-33
22Aldershot510449-53
23Yeovil402257-22
24Halifax401304-41
