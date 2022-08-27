Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00YorkYork City
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v York City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone43016429
4Solihull Moors422010648
5Wrexham42118447
6Dorking421110827
7Boreham Wood42115417
8Bromley42114317
9Eastleigh42114317
10Oldham52126607
11Notts County41308536
12Woking42024406
13Maidenhead United420256-16
14Southend41212205
15Dag & Red412145-15
16York41124404
17Torquay411212-14
18Maidstone United4112511-64
19Gateshead403167-13
20Altrincham403135-23
21Scunthorpe4103710-33
22Aldershot510449-53
23Yeovil402257-22
24Halifax401304-41
View full National League table

