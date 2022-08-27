Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Notts County

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 3Senior
  • 2Golden
  • 4Summerfield
  • 15Clarke
  • 16Keane
  • 5Debrah
  • 8Spence
  • 20Gilmour
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 17Harker

Substitutes

  • 14Hunter
  • 21Alli
  • 25Slew

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 18Palmer
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 11Nemane
  • 6O'Brien
  • 8Austin
  • 19Scott
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 14Francis
  • 16Bajrami
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone43016429
4Solihull Moors422010648
5Wrexham42118447
6Dorking421110827
7Boreham Wood42115417
8Bromley42114317
9Eastleigh42114317
10Oldham52126607
11Notts County41308536
12Woking42024406
13Maidenhead United420256-16
14Southend41212205
15Dag & Red412145-15
16York41124404
17Torquay411212-14
18Maidstone United4112511-64
19Gateshead403167-13
20Altrincham403135-23
21Scunthorpe4103710-33
22Aldershot510449-53
23Yeovil402257-22
24Halifax401304-41
