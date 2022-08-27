Match ends, Southampton 0, Manchester United 1.
Manchester United ended a dismal sequence of seven straight Premier League away defeats as they secured a narrow win at Southampton.
United manager Erik ten Hag wanted his side to build on the thrilling victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night and they were able to do so in the face of a spirited Southampton challenge.
Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break with a precise side-footed volley to give United the three points they needed so desperately.
The Saints, who will take heart from their performance, survived an almighty goalmouth scramble in the first half when keeper Gavin Bazunu saved from Anthony Elanga and Armel Bella-Kotchap blocked Christian Eriksen's follow-up.
United broke through when Fernandes met Diogo Dalot's cross and as they closed out their second successive win and first league triumph on the road since February, Ten Hag was able to introduce Casemiro, the new £60m acquisition from Real Madrid, as a late substitute.
United grind out victory
United could not afford to slip up at Southampton after the manner in which they overcame Liverpool or they would face charges that they had simply raised their game against their greatest rivals.
And while it was hardly a vintage performance, this was still a vital win - and Ten Hag will take great satisfaction from a clean sheet and three points.
Fernandes' moment of quality settled a tight and competitive game in which United had to survive late pressure from the hosts with new defender Lisandro Martinez prominent and keeper David de Gea making a fine save from Joe Aribo's header.
The visiting fans demonstrated their delight at the final whistle - while once more noisily chanting their desire for the removal of owners the Glazers - and were also able to get a glimpse of new marquee signing Casemiro when he appeared as a late substitute to shore things up.
Not a classic, but United and Ten Hag will happily take this as they embark on the slow rebuild from the crisis that threatened to envelop the club after defeat at home to Brighton and that 4-0 debacle at Brentford.
Saints must take solace despite defeat
Southampton will be disappointed, but the warm applause from their fans at the final whistle was a reflection of their performance.
They lacked the cutting edge Fernandes provided for the visitors but there was still plenty to admire and certainly no sign of the lack of character or fractured team spirit of which manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his players were accused after a poor start to the season.
Southampton, who were infuriated when handball was not given against McTominay, were competitive, committed and battled to the final whistle in a bid to rescue a point.
The summer arrivals distinguished themselves, with keeper Bazunu looking secure, defender Bella-Kotchap making several crucial interventions, 18-year-old Romeo Lavia looking a real find in midfield and Aribo a stand-out performer.
Hasenhuttl will feel he has something to work with here and if the response of their fans at the conclusion is anything to go by, so do Southampton's supporters.
Player of the match
MartínezLisandro Martínez
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number37Player nameBella-KotchapAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number31Player nameBazunuAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number7Player nameAriboAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number45Player nameLaviaAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number18Player nameMaraAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
5.52
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.23
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 37Bella-Kotchap
- 22Salisu
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forPerraudat 89'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 45Lavia
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forMaraat 77'minutes
- 7AriboSubstituted forLyancoat 89'minutes
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forS Armstrongat 63'minutes
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 4Lyanco
- 6Romeu
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Mara
- 27Diallo
- 35Bednarek
- 43Valery
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 50mins
- 19Varane
- 6Martínez
- 12Malacia
- 39McTominayBooked at 83mins
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 36ElangaSubstituted forCasemiroat 80'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 68'minutes
- 10Rashford
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 17Fred
- 18Casemiro
- 22Heaton
- 23Shaw
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 34van de Beek
- 49Garnacho
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 31,196
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Manchester United 1.
Booking
Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Post update
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Post update
Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Joe Aribo.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Romain Perraud replaces Moussa Djenepo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Roméo Lavia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Booking
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Post update
Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
