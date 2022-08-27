Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton0Man UtdManchester United1

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes scores only goal at St Mary's to end dismal away run

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at St Mary's Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments774

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes' goal was his first for Manchester United this season

Manchester United ended a dismal sequence of seven straight Premier League away defeats as they secured a narrow win at Southampton.

United manager Erik ten Hag wanted his side to build on the thrilling victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night and they were able to do so in the face of a spirited Southampton challenge.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break with a precise side-footed volley to give United the three points they needed so desperately.

The Saints, who will take heart from their performance, survived an almighty goalmouth scramble in the first half when keeper Gavin Bazunu saved from Anthony Elanga and Armel Bella-Kotchap blocked Christian Eriksen's follow-up.

United broke through when Fernandes met Diogo Dalot's cross and as they closed out their second successive win and first league triumph on the road since February, Ten Hag was able to introduce Casemiro, the new £60m acquisition from Real Madrid, as a late substitute.

Casemiro
Casemiro made his Manchester United debut when he came on in the 80th minute after his £60m move from Real Madrid

United grind out victory

United could not afford to slip up at Southampton after the manner in which they overcame Liverpool or they would face charges that they had simply raised their game against their greatest rivals.

And while it was hardly a vintage performance, this was still a vital win - and Ten Hag will take great satisfaction from a clean sheet and three points.

Fernandes' moment of quality settled a tight and competitive game in which United had to survive late pressure from the hosts with new defender Lisandro Martinez prominent and keeper David de Gea making a fine save from Joe Aribo's header.

The visiting fans demonstrated their delight at the final whistle - while once more noisily chanting their desire for the removal of owners the Glazers - and were also able to get a glimpse of new marquee signing Casemiro when he appeared as a late substitute to shore things up.

Not a classic, but United and Ten Hag will happily take this as they embark on the slow rebuild from the crisis that threatened to envelop the club after defeat at home to Brighton and that 4-0 debacle at Brentford.

Saints must take solace despite defeat

Southampton will be disappointed, but the warm applause from their fans at the final whistle was a reflection of their performance.

They lacked the cutting edge Fernandes provided for the visitors but there was still plenty to admire and certainly no sign of the lack of character or fractured team spirit of which manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his players were accused after a poor start to the season.

Southampton, who were infuriated when handball was not given against McTominay, were competitive, committed and battled to the final whistle in a bid to rescue a point.

The summer arrivals distinguished themselves, with keeper Bazunu looking secure, defender Bella-Kotchap making several crucial interventions, 18-year-old Romeo Lavia looking a real find in midfield and Aribo a stand-out performer.

Hasenhuttl will feel he has something to work with here and if the response of their fans at the conclusion is anything to go by, so do Southampton's supporters.

Player of the match

MartínezLisandro Martínez

with an average of 7.26

Southampton

  1. Squad number37Player nameBella-Kotchap
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    6.43

  3. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.38

  4. Squad number7Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    6.24

  7. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.19

  8. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.07

  10. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    6.03

  11. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    5.89

  12. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.87

  13. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.76

  14. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    5.64

  15. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    5.52

Manchester United

  1. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    6.94

  3. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.76

  4. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.61

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.55

  7. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.55

  8. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.81

  11. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.73

  12. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.50

  13. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    5.38

  14. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.23

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 22Salisu
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forPerraudat 89'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 45Lavia
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forMaraat 77'minutes
  • 7AriboSubstituted forLyancoat 89'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forS Armstrongat 63'minutes
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Romeu
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Mara
  • 27Diallo
  • 35Bednarek
  • 43Valery

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 50mins
  • 19Varane
  • 6Martínez
  • 12Malacia
  • 39McTominayBooked at 83mins
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forCasemiroat 80'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 68'minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 17Fred
  • 18Casemiro
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 34van de Beek
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,196

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Booking

    Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Joe Aribo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Romain Perraud replaces Moussa Djenepo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Roméo Lavia.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  18. Booking

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  20. Post update

    Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

774 comments

  • Comment posted by jayzeejz, today at 14:26

    No Maguire, No Fred, No Pogba, No Problem

    • Reply posted by BEST CLUB LLANFAIRPWLLGWYNGYLLGOGERYCHWYRNDROBWLL, today at 14:27

      BEST CLUB LLANFAIRPWLLGWYNGYLLGOGERYCHWYRNDROBWLL replied:
      Slightly less probs.

  • Comment posted by BorisTheLiar, today at 14:28

    No donkey = better defending.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Lets hope Southgate drops him for England as well

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 14:25

    Impressive win, because for a 2nd week in a row, Manchester United have figured out how to defend. That is HUGE!

    • Reply posted by BigC, today at 14:26

      BigC replied:
      Well, for starters, Maguire isn't playing, which is always a plus

  • Comment posted by BigC, today at 14:25

    That'll do! One game at a time

    • Reply posted by maestro, today at 14:34

      maestro replied:
      d'ya like that?

  • Comment posted by Stee, today at 14:26

    Southampton look a decent team but lacking the killer finish. United average but Fernandes's killer touch earned them the win today.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:28

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good to see Fernandes perform in the big games against top opposition

  • Comment posted by Una, today at 14:25

    Good away win against a good team - Well done Utd, onwards and upwards!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Southampton very unlucky. Man United were on the ropes in those last ten minutes

  • Comment posted by mystic spud, today at 14:31

    Another man of the match performance from Harry Maguire, this is getting to be habbit forming.

    • Reply posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 14:34

      14timesEuropeanRoyalty replied:
      Habit

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 14:29

    Aw, back-to-back wins, sorry to disappoint everyone.

    • Reply posted by J3YB, today at 14:37

      J3YB replied:
      Haha! Meltdown from Abu's in 3...2..

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 14:27

    Saints unlucky not to take a point, Man Utd no where good enough still, and was rashford actually playing?

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 14:30

      Neutral fan replied:
      Don't worry lad as a win is a win..👍

  • Comment posted by Wadsy, today at 14:27

    Scrappy game. Good result. Great goal. Job done. Thank you!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Was always going to be a tough game. But Man United managed to get past a poor Southampton team in the end

  • Comment posted by onepercent, today at 14:25

    The direction of travel is more important than the speed of travel.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 14:47

      Sport Report replied:
      And what you're travelling in, and the scenery, oh and whether there are any good places to stop at on the way.

  • Comment posted by peersha, today at 14:29

    ManU with 2 defeats is in the top 6, Livarpool still looking for their first win hahaha...

    • Reply posted by noel, today at 14:32

      noel replied:
      keep watching

  • Comment posted by murph, today at 14:26

    Better result than performance. Still, nice to grind one out.

  • Comment posted by BigC, today at 14:32

    Need a couple more signings, preferably another CB with pace and good reading of the game, as well as another attacking option, regardless of the Ronaldo situation. Maguire needs to go, thank god he can't get into the team!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So the solution was no Maguire, well it took Utd a very long time and 3 managers to figure that out.

  • Comment posted by trigg, today at 14:35

    Nice McTominay had a solo game of volleyball in his own box. VARchester United strike again.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:44

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Stonewall penalty

  • Comment posted by Shinydemon, today at 14:25

    Cracks papered over.

    • Reply posted by hector, today at 14:37

      hector replied:
      and those cracks are very deep, they could hardly play out from the back, poor passing and no creativity in the middle.

  • Comment posted by Steve Mclawrence, today at 14:28

    At least the rot has stopped. Still poor, although they were losing games like this recently. The jury is still out.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:41

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Ten Hag has started to head in the right direction. Next week will be a big test.

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 14:35

    Good result for Utd. A scrappy win is a win. I was wondering what McTominay needs to do to get booked, 15/16 fouls and a couple of handballs as it turns out.