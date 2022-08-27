Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bruno Fernandes' goal was his first for Manchester United this season

Manchester United ended a dismal sequence of seven straight Premier League away defeats as they secured a narrow win at Southampton.

United manager Erik ten Hag wanted his side to build on the thrilling victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night and they were able to do so in the face of a spirited Southampton challenge.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break with a precise side-footed volley to give United the three points they needed so desperately.

The Saints, who will take heart from their performance, survived an almighty goalmouth scramble in the first half when keeper Gavin Bazunu saved from Anthony Elanga and Armel Bella-Kotchap blocked Christian Eriksen's follow-up.

United broke through when Fernandes met Diogo Dalot's cross and as they closed out their second successive win and first league triumph on the road since February, Ten Hag was able to introduce Casemiro, the new £60m acquisition from Real Madrid, as a late substitute.

Casemiro made his Manchester United debut when he came on in the 80th minute after his £60m move from Real Madrid

United grind out victory

United could not afford to slip up at Southampton after the manner in which they overcame Liverpool or they would face charges that they had simply raised their game against their greatest rivals.

And while it was hardly a vintage performance, this was still a vital win - and Ten Hag will take great satisfaction from a clean sheet and three points.

Fernandes' moment of quality settled a tight and competitive game in which United had to survive late pressure from the hosts with new defender Lisandro Martinez prominent and keeper David de Gea making a fine save from Joe Aribo's header.

The visiting fans demonstrated their delight at the final whistle - while once more noisily chanting their desire for the removal of owners the Glazers - and were also able to get a glimpse of new marquee signing Casemiro when he appeared as a late substitute to shore things up.

Not a classic, but United and Ten Hag will happily take this as they embark on the slow rebuild from the crisis that threatened to envelop the club after defeat at home to Brighton and that 4-0 debacle at Brentford.

Saints must take solace despite defeat

Southampton will be disappointed, but the warm applause from their fans at the final whistle was a reflection of their performance.

They lacked the cutting edge Fernandes provided for the visitors but there was still plenty to admire and certainly no sign of the lack of character or fractured team spirit of which manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his players were accused after a poor start to the season.

Southampton, who were infuriated when handball was not given against McTominay, were competitive, committed and battled to the final whistle in a bid to rescue a point.

The summer arrivals distinguished themselves, with keeper Bazunu looking secure, defender Bella-Kotchap making several crucial interventions, 18-year-old Romeo Lavia looking a real find in midfield and Aribo a stand-out performer.

Hasenhuttl will feel he has something to work with here and if the response of their fans at the conclusion is anything to go by, so do Southampton's supporters.

Player of the match Martínez Lisandro Martínez with an average of 7.26 Southampton Southampton Southampton

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Southampton Avg Squad number 37 Player name Bella-Kotchap Average rating 6.76 Squad number 31 Player name Bazunu Average rating 6.43 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 6.38 Squad number 7 Player name Aribo Average rating 6.37 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 6.24 Squad number 45 Player name Lavia Average rating 6.24 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 6.19 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 6.17 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 6.07 Squad number 19 Player name Djenepo Average rating 6.03 Squad number 18 Player name Mara Average rating 5.89 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 5.87 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 5.76 Squad number 4 Player name Lyanco Average rating 5.64 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 5.52 Manchester United Avg Squad number 6 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.26 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 6.94 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 6.76 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.68 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 6.61 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 6.55 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.55 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 6.51 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.06 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.81 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.73 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 5.50 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 5.38 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 5.23

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Southampton Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Bazunu 2 Walker-Peters 37 Bella-Kotchap 22 Salisu 19 Djenepo 8 Ward-Prowse 45 Lavia 9 A Armstrong 7 Aribo 24 Elyounoussi 10 Adams 31 Bazunu

2 Walker-Peters

37 Bella-Kotchap

22 Salisu

19 Djenepo Substituted for Perraud at 89' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse

45 Lavia

9 A Armstrong Substituted for Mara at 77' minutes

7 Aribo Substituted for Lyanco at 89' minutes

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for S Armstrong at 63' minutes

10 Adams Substitutes 1 McCarthy

4 Lyanco

6 Romeu

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong

18 Mara

27 Diallo

35 Bednarek

43 Valery Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 6 Martínez 12 Malacia 39 McTominay 14 Eriksen 36 Elanga 8 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

20 Dalot Booked at 50mins

19 Varane

6 Martínez

12 Malacia

39 McTominay Booked at 83mins

14 Eriksen Substituted for Fred at 90+2' minutes Booked at 90mins

36 Elanga Substituted for Casemiro at 80' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho Substituted for Cristiano Ronaldo at 68' minutes

10 Rashford Substitutes 5 Maguire

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

17 Fred

18 Casemiro

22 Heaton

23 Shaw

29 Wan-Bissaka

34 van de Beek

49 Garnacho Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 31,196 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 0, Manchester United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Manchester United 1. Booking Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Fred (Manchester United). Post update Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia. Post update Attempt blocked. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Joe Aribo. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Romain Perraud replaces Moussa Djenepo. Post update Attempt blocked. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Roméo Lavia. Post update Attempt missed. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside. Booking Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward