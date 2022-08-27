Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City4Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland hat-trick seals comeback win

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments313

Erling Haaland scores
Erling Haaland has scored six Premier League goals in four appearances

Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back from two goals down to claim a thrilling Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The visitors looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen's powerful header.

However, City's first effort on target saw them reduce the arrears shortly after the break when Bernardo Silva's shot deflected off Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp past Vicente Guaita.

And with the hosts in complete command Haaland took centre stage.

The Norwegian nodded in Phil Foden's cross to draw Pep Guardiola's side level, then prodded in Stones' wayward shot to complete the turnaround.

With Palace chasing the game, Haaland rounded off the scoring, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan's pass and holding off Joel Ward to cap a fine performance, before being replaced to a rapturous ovation from the home fans.

The win moves City top of the table before Arsenal's late kick-off against Fulham, level on 10 points with Brighton & Hove Albion, while Palace are 13th with four points from four games.

A tale of two halves

While City's supporters celebrated at full-time, Patrick Vieira and his Palace players were left to reflect on what might have been after a gutsy first-half display brimming with organisation, stout defending and some excellent counter-attacking.

Eberechi Eze caught the eye for the visitors and produced two wonderful deliveries from which they capitalised on slack City defending.

His fourth-minute cross from the right flew through a posse of players before cannoning off the unfortunate Stones, while his corner from the same side saw Andersen have an unopposed header above Haaland which he powered home.

While far from immediate, City went more direct and produced the sort of stirring response that saw them come from a similar position to claim a point at Newcastle.

Silva's effort proved the catalyst for their recovery. The Portugal midfielder was excellent throughout and while there was an element of good fortune about his goal there was a sense of inevitability about it.

Wave after wave of attacks followed and Haaland, who had been well shackled up until then by Marc Guehi and Andersen, came to the fore.

Six of his seven efforts on goal came after the break, with his return of three goals a rich reward for a player showing little sign of needing to adapt to the demands of a new manager or country and quickly establishing himself as one of the top-flight's most feared forwards.

Only Diego Costa, with seven goals, has enjoyed a better goalscoring return in his first four Premier League games than the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Should he maintain his efficiency in front of goal, Haaland's ability to swing tight contests in City's favour is likely to prove an invaluable commodity in the title race.

Player of the match

EzeEberechi Eze

with an average of 7.61

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.21

  2. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.04

  3. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.76

  4. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.66

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    5.99

  7. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    5.94

  8. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    5.54

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    5.54

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.27

  12. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    5.22

  13. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.07

  14. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.05

  15. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    4.64

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.61

  2. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.25

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.20

  4. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.96

  7. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.94

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.90

  9. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.87

  10. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.85

  11. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    6.79

  12. Squad number26Player nameRichards
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    5.46

  15. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    5.37

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 7CanceloSubstituted forGündoganat 61'minutes
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forPalmerat 89'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 61'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forGómezat 84'minutes
  • 47FodenBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 80Palmer
  • 81Gomes
  • 82Lewis
  • 96Knight
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Crystal Palace

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneSubstituted forOliseat 74'minutes
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 88mins
  • 3MitchellSubstituted forRichardsat 57'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forMatetaat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 28Doucouré
  • 15Schlupp
  • 10Eze
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forHughesat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 26Richards
  • 41Whitworth
  • 78Rodney
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home18
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  5. Booking

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).

  8. Booking

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  11. Booking

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Erling Haaland.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Chris Richards is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

315 comments

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 17:02

    Haaland bargain of the year by country mile.

    • Reply posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 17:11

      Common Sense is not so common replied:
      Except there was no ‘bargaining’ involved…he had a buyout clause…

  • Comment posted by The Blue Golf Ball, today at 17:05

    Sad state of affairs when the supporters of other clubs just log on to troll

    You all need to get Man City out of your heads because their brilliance is eating you all

    • Reply posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 17:09

      LongTimeBlue replied:
      Well said, if Liverpool winning 9-0 doesn't stop their obsessed fans coming here nothing will.

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 17:00

    You have proved many times you can win despite 2 goals down, but please don't (go 2 down).

    Game of 2 halves, congrats Haaland on your 1st of many more to come City hatricks.

    Bernardo the man though today.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 17:02

    Get in there Haaland.........what a goal machine.
    I'm on him at 100-1 to score 40 or more this season in the PL. So far, so good!

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 17:06

      Arch Stanton replied:
      So at least twice as good as Sterling.
      Does he trip over his own feet though . . . ?

  • Comment posted by cbradford, today at 17:09

    And people thought Haaland would need time to adjust to the EPL..... hahahahahaha.

    He's a proper goalscorer, doesn't matter who or where he's playing, if he gets the ball in the right place, it's probably going in.

    • Reply posted by Mufasa, today at 17:11

      Mufasa replied:
      Of course what do you expect with an unlimited budget

  • Comment posted by KingKevindeBruyne, today at 17:07

    THAT is why CITY ARE CHAMPIONS!

    • Reply posted by dave h, today at 17:14

      dave h replied:
      They are champions because they have the wealth of a sovereign wealth fund behind them.

  • Comment posted by Blue Mike, today at 17:02

    What a comeback, superb

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 17:17

      Commentier replied:
      “2-0 is the most dangerous scoreline ”

      Palace must have been mad

  • Comment posted by Merl, today at 17:06

    Strange game. Palace great first half and City anonymous and slow. 2nd half City were superb and moved the ball really quick. Apart from Haaland (who is an absolute monster) Alvarez and Gomez look very impressive buys too.

    • Reply posted by lando, today at 17:42

      lando replied:
      At full pace I’ve rarely seen a player shrug off physical contact the way he does.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 17:04

    That was an extraordinary match and Haaland is a formidable player. City won't be pleased about the goals they've been conceding this season and they'll want Laporte fit again soon, but their offensive play is sublime.

    • Reply posted by rules for one, today at 17:52

      rules for one replied:
      Palace had 2 efforts on goal 2 converted bad defence

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 17:07

    "Haalanded" will soon become a new word.

    • Reply posted by oregonmank, today at 17:23

      oregonmank replied:
      Played poker last night and totally haalanded the competition. Yeah, that actually sounds pretty good.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 17:01

    The top game of the day is with City. Losing 2-nil to a solid Palace team, then coming back with 4 and a Haaland hat-trick. Gorgeous football.
    Pool hammering a hapless disgraceful Bournemouth team, the canon fodder for this season, is almost embarrassing for the league reputation. 😁

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 17:28

      Knighton Palace replied:
      Spot on, and Haaland made the difference to say last year when we held out, he really looks the part, and the funny thing is when you watch him is he does not look as quick as he is, plus he looks well up for a battle he wont be roughed up, City for me will win the league easier than last season

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 17:06

    Crystal Palace played awesome in the first half. Spotless defence and briliant finishing. Second half their concentration dropped and got Haalanded

    • Reply posted by joe king, today at 17:37

      joe king replied:
      Thanks nice to hear my team actually took part in this game , you mention both teams as it should be .
      Appalling reporting on most radio & tv channels , you would be forgiven for thinking Palace were not there ,as barely mentioned.
      Congrats Man City , im still content Palace will have reasonable season. Tough start playing, City,Liverpool, Arsenal. In first games

  • Comment posted by Rogue1 diesel, today at 17:04

    I might be a Red but I do admire Haaland, he's got everything: physicality, power, pace and more. I knew it was only a matter of time before he got off the mark. ... At least we kept him quiet in the community shield.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:17

      Elvis replied:
      "a Red"? What does that mean?

  • Comment posted by BlueGalway, today at 17:05

    Man City still shaky in defence but you need to score 3 to have any confidence of getting points from them

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:15

      Elvis replied:
      In all fairness, the first goal was an own goal

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 17:03

    Steal of the decade buying him.

    • Reply posted by nosferatubites, today at 17:30

      nosferatubites replied:
      Yep. Considering City spent 2 years chasing Harry Kane who would have cost twice as much and is not anywhere as good. Guardiola must think all his Xmas' have come at once.

  • Comment posted by Leila Poop, today at 17:06

    Get in...got to stop giving sides handicap starts 😆

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 17:04

    Haaland haters in the mud, you love to see it.

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 17:09

      alterf replied:
      Andy Carroll was tearing it up once and then look what happened.

  • Comment posted by happyhammer, today at 17:07

    Man City top tonight and I think that’s where they’re going to stay.