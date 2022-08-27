Match ends, Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2.
Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back from two goals down to claim a thrilling Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.
The visitors looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen's powerful header.
However, City's first effort on target saw them reduce the arrears shortly after the break when Bernardo Silva's shot deflected off Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp past Vicente Guaita.
And with the hosts in complete command Haaland took centre stage.
The Norwegian nodded in Phil Foden's cross to draw Pep Guardiola's side level, then prodded in Stones' wayward shot to complete the turnaround.
With Palace chasing the game, Haaland rounded off the scoring, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan's pass and holding off Joel Ward to cap a fine performance, before being replaced to a rapturous ovation from the home fans.
The win moves City top of the table before Arsenal's late kick-off against Fulham, level on 10 points with Brighton & Hove Albion, while Palace are 13th with four points from four games.
A tale of two halves
While City's supporters celebrated at full-time, Patrick Vieira and his Palace players were left to reflect on what might have been after a gutsy first-half display brimming with organisation, stout defending and some excellent counter-attacking.
Eberechi Eze caught the eye for the visitors and produced two wonderful deliveries from which they capitalised on slack City defending.
His fourth-minute cross from the right flew through a posse of players before cannoning off the unfortunate Stones, while his corner from the same side saw Andersen have an unopposed header above Haaland which he powered home.
While far from immediate, City went more direct and produced the sort of stirring response that saw them come from a similar position to claim a point at Newcastle.
Silva's effort proved the catalyst for their recovery. The Portugal midfielder was excellent throughout and while there was an element of good fortune about his goal there was a sense of inevitability about it.
Wave after wave of attacks followed and Haaland, who had been well shackled up until then by Marc Guehi and Andersen, came to the fore.
Six of his seven efforts on goal came after the break, with his return of three goals a rich reward for a player showing little sign of needing to adapt to the demands of a new manager or country and quickly establishing himself as one of the top-flight's most feared forwards.
Only Diego Costa, with seven goals, has enjoyed a better goalscoring return in his first four Premier League games than the former Borussia Dortmund striker.
Should he maintain his efficiency in front of goal, Haaland's ability to swing tight contests in City's favour is likely to prove an invaluable commodity in the title race.
Player of the match
EzeEberechi Eze
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
4.64
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number26Player nameRichardsAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
5.37
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 3Rúben Dias
- 7CanceloSubstituted forGündoganat 61'minutes
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forPalmerat 89'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 26MahrezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 61'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forGómezat 84'minutes
- 47FodenBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 8Gündogan
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 80Palmer
- 81Gomes
- 82Lewis
- 96Knight
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
Crystal Palace
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Guaita
- 17ClyneSubstituted forOliseat 74'minutes
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6GuéhiBooked at 88mins
- 3MitchellSubstituted forRichardsat 57'minutes
- 9J AyewSubstituted forMatetaat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 28Doucouré
- 15Schlupp
- 10Eze
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forHughesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 7Olise
- 14Mateta
- 19Hughes
- 21Johnstone
- 23Ebiowei
- 26Richards
- 41Whitworth
- 78Rodney
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Booking
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).
Post update
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Erling Haaland.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Chris Richards is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
