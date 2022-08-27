Match ends, Arsenal 2, Fulham 1.
Gabriel made up for a horrible error to score the winner against Fulham and maintain leaders Arsenal's winning start to the Premier League season.
The defender lost possession on the edge of his own box to allow Aleksandar Mitrovic to put Fulham ahead.
But after Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike, Gabriel redeemed himself with a scrambled finish from close range in the 85th minute.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a crucial save to deny Nathaniel Chalobah with minutes remaining.
Victory ensures Arsenal stay top of the table with their fourth win in as many games - despite being frustrated for large parts by Fulham.
Mikel Arteta's side controlled possession and had numerous chances - Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all coming close before Mitrovic stunned the Gunners with the opener.
Substitute Eddie Nketiah added much-needed energy for Arsenal when he was introduced shortly after Arteta's side fell behind and after the impressive Odegaard's equaliser, Gabriel thumped the ball after a scramble following a desperate corner.
The result ends Fulham's unbeaten start to their return to the top flight while Arsenal strengthen their credentials as a growing force under Arteta.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteBooked at 36mins
- 12Saliba
- 6Gabriel
- 3TierneySubstituted forNketiahat 61'minutes
- 25Elneny
- 34Xhaka
- 7Saka
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 90+5'minutes
- 11Martinelli
- 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTomiyasuat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 18Tomiyasu
- 21Ferreira Vieira
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 27Oliveira Alencar
- 30Turner
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2TeteSubstituted forMbabuat 79'minutes
- 4Tosin
- 13ReamSubstituted forStansfieldat 88'minutes
- 33RobinsonBooked at 51mins
- 6Reed
- 26Lobo Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forChalobahat 88'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 70mins
- 18PereiraSubstituted forDiopat 79'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forCairneyat 69'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 27Mbabu
- 31Diop
- 35Francois
- 38Harris
- 65Stansfield
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 60,164
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Fulham 1.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).
Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Reed with a cross.
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).
Post update
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution, Fulham. Jay Stansfield replaces Tim Ream.
Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces João Palhinha.
VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Gabriel Magalhães).
Goal! Arsenal 2, Fulham 1. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Saliba following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
