Premier League
ArsenalArsenal2FulhamFulham1

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Gabriel redeems himself with winner

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments81

Arsenal celebrate
Arsenal are top of the table after four games

Gabriel made up for a horrible error to score the winner against Fulham and maintain leaders Arsenal's winning start to the Premier League season.

The defender lost possession on the edge of his own box to allow Aleksandar Mitrovic to put Fulham ahead.

But after Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike, Gabriel redeemed himself with a scrambled finish from close range in the 85th minute.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a crucial save to deny Nathaniel Chalobah with minutes remaining.

Victory ensures Arsenal stay top of the table with their fourth win in as many games - despite being frustrated for large parts by Fulham.

Mikel Arteta's side controlled possession and had numerous chances - Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all coming close before Mitrovic stunned the Gunners with the opener.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah added much-needed energy for Arsenal when he was introduced shortly after Arteta's side fell behind and after the impressive Odegaard's equaliser, Gabriel thumped the ball after a scramble following a desperate corner.

The result ends Fulham's unbeaten start to their return to the top flight while Arsenal strengthen their credentials as a growing force under Arteta.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteBooked at 36mins
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneySubstituted forNketiahat 61'minutes
  • 25Elneny
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 90+5'minutes
  • 11Martinelli
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTomiyasuat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 30Turner

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteSubstituted forMbabuat 79'minutes
  • 4Tosin
  • 13ReamSubstituted forStansfieldat 88'minutes
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 51mins
  • 6Reed
  • 26Lobo Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forChalobahat 88'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 70mins
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forDiopat 79'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forCairneyat 69'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 5Duffy
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 27Mbabu
  • 31Diop
  • 35Francois
  • 38Harris
  • 65Stansfield
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
60,164

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home22
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 2, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Reed with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Jay Stansfield replaces Tim Ream.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces João Palhinha.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Gabriel Magalhães).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 2, Fulham 1. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Saliba following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by old lady , today at 19:34

    i am back to enjoying watching again instead of longing for it to be over and put them and me out of our misery .They are a young team and seem to enjoy playing together

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 19:34

    niceness

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 19:34

    Just like champions, winning with 5 to go

  • Comment posted by Captain K, today at 19:33

    Sometimes you just don’t play well but still win. We are top of the league say we are top of the league!! COYG x

  • Comment posted by Storm fever, today at 19:33

    After beating Fulham, Arsenal will definitely win premier league now! Anyone who disagrees, is a racist and a homophobe.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 19:33

    Well played Arsenal
    Top of the league
    7 points ahead of Liverpool

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 19:33

    great match for the neutrals. why oh why did fulham take off tete?

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 19:33

    You would have had some strange spectacles on if you didn't think The Arsenal fully deserved that.

    Played all the football and a very soft goal for Fulham.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:32

    "It's only crystal palace" they said
    "It's only Leicester" they said
    "It's only Bournemouth" they said
    "It's only Fulham" they'll say

    "It's only 3 more points, 4 wins from 4 and top of the league" I say!!!

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 19:32

    Mitrovic on Gabriel’s mistake “Dreams do come true”

    Gabriel responded “I’m ready, to rise again” and did!

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 19:32

    Fulham got tactically outclassed in the 2nd half! Perfect 4 wins by Arteta and he's showing he can change it early. Fully deserved this win

    <3 Saliba!!!!

  • Comment posted by Idlewild, today at 19:32

    Odegaard.....
    Outstanding.
    Great comeback against a resilient Fulham defense.

  • Comment posted by VAR is the joke of football, today at 19:32

    At last! We may have another team to challenge oil fc instead of leaving it to Liverpool all the time! Well done arsenal!

  • Comment posted by see you next wednesday, today at 19:32

    Any more games like that - my heart! Who am I kidding? We'll have lots more!

    Defend like that and we'll get flayed by Haaland!

    But: top of the league = :)

    Villa at home next..

    • Reply posted by cuppatea, today at 19:33

      cuppatea replied:
      Haaland will be injured soon for a few months

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 19:32

    That's the ghost of last year's hilarious disaster of a start firmly exorcised!

    The only team in the top 5 tiers to win all games so far - though to be right the teams in the lower divisions have played more games up to now.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 19:31

    Same old PL. Another dodgy late decision goes in favor of the big club against the small club, and VAR proves utterly useless, ignoring an obvious, blatant foul. In other news, water is still wet.

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 19:31

    What pleases me most is the grit and mentality shown by Arsenal, Arsenal of the old lacked Troy Deeney's cojone.

    Game by game, we shall get there.
    Let's do this boys.
    #COYG

  • Comment posted by nycgooner, today at 19:31

    Steady as she goes.
    #3points #COYG

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:31

    Sorry. But Arsenal not scoring nine against Fulham is very poor

  • Comment posted by The Earl of Chutney, today at 19:31

    Not a Gunner myself but credit where it's due, they're tapping into something this season that has been absent for a long time.
    Early days and all that but 12 from 12.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal4400113812
2Man City4310135810
3Brighton431051410
4Tottenham32107347
5Leeds42117437
6Chelsea421156-17
7Man Utd420247-36
8Liverpool412113585
9Brentford41219635
10Newcastle31205325
11Fulham41216605
12Nottm Forest311123-14
13Crystal Palace411268-24
14Southampton411258-34
15Aston Villa310236-33
16Bournemouth4103216-143
17Everton402235-22
18Wolves301213-21
19Leicester4013610-41
20West Ham300305-50
View full Premier League table

