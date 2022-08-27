Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal are top of the table after four games

Gabriel made up for a horrible error to score the winner against Fulham and maintain leaders Arsenal's winning start to the Premier League season.

The defender lost possession on the edge of his own box to allow Aleksandar Mitrovic to put Fulham ahead.

But after Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike, Gabriel redeemed himself with a scrambled finish from close range in the 85th minute.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a crucial save to deny Nathaniel Chalobah with minutes remaining.

Victory ensures Arsenal stay top of the table with their fourth win in as many games - despite being frustrated for large parts by Fulham.

Mikel Arteta's side controlled possession and had numerous chances - Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all coming close before Mitrovic stunned the Gunners with the opener.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah added much-needed energy for Arsenal when he was introduced shortly after Arteta's side fell behind and after the impressive Odegaard's equaliser, Gabriel thumped the ball after a scramble following a desperate corner.

The result ends Fulham's unbeaten start to their return to the top flight while Arsenal strengthen their credentials as a growing force under Arteta.

More to follow.

