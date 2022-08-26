Arsenal v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Saturday's meeting with Fulham will be Mikel Arteta's 100th Premier League match as Arsenal boss

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a near fully-fit squad to choose from.

Reiss Nelson, who has a thigh injury, is the only absentee. Nicolas Pepe has joined Nice on a season-long loan.

Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano missed last week's win over Brentford with a groin injury and will be assessed before this game.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are recovering from knee injuries and face several more weeks on the sidelines.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal fans are believing again. Gabriel Jesus has started the season well and I cannot see past an Arsenal win.

Fulham had a really important win against Brentford, which their players deserved. At the start of the season they were a bit of an unknown quantity, everybody viewed Fulham as a yo-yo club but they have made a statement with their performances.

That 90th-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic to get them over the line last weekend was important, but they will have a real tough test against Arsenal.

Prediction: 2-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Ross MacDonald, bassist with The 1975

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have never lost at home to Fulham in 30 meetings in all competitions (W24, D6).

Fulham very nearly broke their duck when these sides last met at the Emirates in April 2021. They were denied by an injury-time equaliser from Eddie Nketiah in a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal

Arsenal are the only Premier League team with a 100% winning record this season.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 33 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides (W28, D5) since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010.

This will be Mikel Arteta's 100th Premier League match as Arsenal manager. He has won 52 of his 99 Premier League matches in charge (W52, D16, L31).

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in five goals in his first three Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring two goals and assisting three more.

Fulham

Fulham are unbeaten in this season's Premier League (W1, D2). Only once before in their top-flight history have they avoided defeat in their opening four matches of a campaign (in 2010-11).

Their 3-2 home victory against Brentford last week ended a run of 24 consecutive Premier League London derbies without a win.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno kept 25 clean sheets in 101 Premier League appearances for Arsenal before joining Fulham earlier this month.

Marco Silva has won three and lost three of six games against Arsenal in his managerial career, with those three victories coming for different clubs(Olympiacos, Watford and Everton).

