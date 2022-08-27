Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Elliott curled in his first Premier League goal for Liverpool

Liverpool equalled the biggest victory in Premier League history as they kick-started their season in spectacular fashion by thrashing newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had described the beginning to his side's campaign as a "false start" after two draws and Monday night's defeat at Manchester United, but the Reds responded in stunning fashion.

Manchester United have achieved this margin of victory twice - against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton last year - while Leicester City did likewise against the Saints in 2019.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start as two goals in the opening five minutes against the Cherries set a raucous Anfield rocking.

Luis Diaz rose to powerfully head home and the impressive Harvey Elliott curled in his first top-flight goal with a sublime strike from outside the box.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped a long-range shot into the top corner, with all three goals assisted by Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil forward went from provider to scorer on the half-hour mark when he acrobatically converted from inside the six-yard box and Virgil van Dijk headed in the fifth from a corner - all before half-time.

It went from bad to worse for Scott Parker's men in the first minute of the second half when Chris Mepham stretched to divert the ball into his own net and Firmino poked home the seventh of the afternoon after a fortunate deflection.

Summer signing Fabio Carvalho volleyed in with eight minutes left for number eight and Colombia winger Diaz headed in the ninth to complete an incredible, historic win.

For Bournemouth, the rout was their third consecutive league defeat without scoring a goal after beating Aston Villa in their opening game.

Rampant Reds respond in style

A 9-0 scoreline has been seen just four times in the Premier League

It had been suggested Liverpool have looked lethargic - and that they are missing forward Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich - after failing to win any of their opening three games.

Draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace being followed by a sluggish showing in the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford at the start of the week led to questions being raised about the title credentials of a Reds side that ended last season on low points in the league and Champions League.

An extensive injury list - notably in midfield - and big summer signing Darwin Nunez being suspended has not helped, but Liverpool responded to the doubters with a breathtaking showing to which the visitors had no reply.

The Reds had a total of 19 shots at goal, 12 of which were on target - with a record-equalling nine ending up in the back of the net.

It was the first time they had racked up that number since 1989, when they did so against Crystal Palace in the old First Division.

Klopp's side had conceded the first goal in their last seven Premier League games but Diaz set them on their way after just two minutes with a sweet header.

The goal will have relieved some tension for what would have been a nervous crowd after the side's modest start to the season.

Teenager Elliott has featured in all four league games this season and opened his league account for the Reds with a delightful curling effort into the bottom corner before Alexander-Arnold smashed into the corner from outside the box.

Firmino ended a barren run of 20 league games with a league goal at Anfield with an opportunistic strike, while Van Dijk shrugged off a difficult game at Manchester United by heading in the fifth.

Chris Mepham's own goal, Firmino's second and Carvalho's first for the club made it a perfect afternoon for the Reds as they narrowly missed out on claiming the Premier League's biggest victory.

Liverpool should really have hit double figures in a completely one-side game as Mohamed Salah endured a rare off day in a game in which his team-mates were ruthless.

The Egypt forward missed an open net from a couple of yards out then had a shot tipped over by Mark Travers before blazing over from close range. Left-back Andrew Robertson also headed over from in front of goal.

The emphatic win maintained Liverpool's dominant run over sides promoted from the Championship, and they have now lost just one of 34 meetings against newly promoted teams.

Cherries both goal-shy and leaky

Bournemouth had enjoyed a pleasant initial return to the Premier League when they beat Aston Villa on the opening weekend, but it has proved to be a false dawn and the remainder of August has been miserable.

The south coast side were hammered 4-0 by champions Manchester City, lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal and totally capitulated after conceding twice in the opening five minutes at Anfield.

Parker's men have conceded the most goals in the top flight this season (16) and at the other end have netted just twice.

Their total of 21 shots from their opening four games is the second fewest since Sunderland had 20 in 2012-13.

Home goalkeeper Alisson had a comfortable afternoon in the Merseyside sun, plucking a weak Kieffer Moore header out of the air being the most that he was stretched all game.

Player of the match Roberto Firmino Roberto Firmino with an average of 8.59 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Liverpool Avg Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 8.59 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 8.27 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 7.84 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 7.79 Squad number 28 Player name Fábio Carvalho Average rating 7.76 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.73 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.67 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 7.63 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.60 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.53 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.43 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 7.38 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.37 Squad number 42 Player name Clark Average rating 7.36 Squad number 43 Player name Bajcetic Average rating 7.31 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 7.13 AFC Bournemouth Avg Squad number 10 Player name Christie Average rating 4.38 Squad number 21 Player name Moore Average rating 4.33 Squad number 9 Player name Solanke Average rating 4.32 Squad number 16 Player name Tavernier Average rating 4.10 Squad number 1 Player name Travers Average rating 4.09 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 4.08 Squad number 6 Player name Mepham Average rating 4.00 Squad number 32 Player name Anthony Average rating 3.99 Squad number 4 Player name L Cook Average rating 3.97 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 3.96 Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 3.94 Squad number 33 Player name Zemura Average rating 3.92 Squad number 35 Player name Bevan Average rating 3.91 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 3.82 Squad number 11 Player name Emiliano Marcondes Average rating 3.82 Squad number 22 Player name Pearson Average rating 3.77

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 2 Gomez 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 19 Elliott 3 Fabinho 14 Henderson 11 Salah 9 Firmino 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold Substituted for Clark at 83' minutes

2 Gomez

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Substituted for Tsimikas at 69' minutes

19 Elliott Substituted for Freitas Gouveia Carvalho at 45' minutes

3 Fabinho

14 Henderson Substituted for Bajcetic at 70' minutes

11 Salah

9 Firmino Substituted for Milner at 69' minutes

23 Díaz Substitutes 7 Milner

13 Adrián

21 Tsimikas

28 Freitas Gouveia Carvalho

42 Clark

43 Bajcetic

47 Phillips

72 van den Berg

95 Davies Bournemouth Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Travers 15 A Smith 6 Mepham 25 Senesi 33 Zemura 4 L Cook 8 Lerma 32 Anthony 10 Christie 16 Tavernier 21 Moore 1 Travers

15 A Smith Booked at 35mins Substituted for Solanke at 45' minutes

6 Mepham Substituted for Bevan at 82' minutes

25 Senesi

33 Zemura

4 L Cook Substituted for Pearson at 77' minutes Substituted for Marcondes at 82' minutes

8 Lerma

32 Anthony

10 Christie Substituted for Billing at 45' minutes

16 Tavernier

21 Moore Substitutes 9 Solanke

11 Marcondes

13 Murara Neto

17 Stacey

22 Pearson

23 Hill

29 Billing

35 Bevan

