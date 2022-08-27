Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool9BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Diaz, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Firmino, Van Dijk all score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Anfield

Harvey Elliott scores
Harvey Elliott curled in his first Premier League goal for Liverpool

Liverpool equalled the biggest victory in Premier League history as they kick-started their season in spectacular fashion by thrashing newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had described the beginning to his side's campaign as a "false start" after two draws and Monday night's defeat at Manchester United, but the Reds responded in stunning fashion.

Manchester United have achieved this margin of victory twice - against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton last year - while Leicester City did likewise against the Saints in 2019.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start as two goals in the opening five minutes against the Cherries set a raucous Anfield rocking.

Luis Diaz rose to powerfully head home and the impressive Harvey Elliott curled in his first top-flight goal with a sublime strike from outside the box.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped a long-range shot into the top corner, with all three goals assisted by Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil forward went from provider to scorer on the half-hour mark when he acrobatically converted from inside the six-yard box and Virgil van Dijk headed in the fifth from a corner - all before half-time.

It went from bad to worse for Scott Parker's men in the first minute of the second half when Chris Mepham stretched to divert the ball into his own net and Firmino poked home the seventh of the afternoon after a fortunate deflection.

Summer signing Fabio Carvalho volleyed in with eight minutes left for number eight and Colombia winger Diaz headed in the ninth to complete an incredible, historic win.

For Bournemouth, the rout was their third consecutive league defeat without scoring a goal after beating Aston Villa in their opening game.

Rampant Reds respond in style

Liverpool scoreline
A 9-0 scoreline has been seen just four times in the Premier League

It had been suggested Liverpool have looked lethargic - and that they are missing forward Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich - after failing to win any of their opening three games.

Draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace being followed by a sluggish showing in the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford at the start of the week led to questions being raised about the title credentials of a Reds side that ended last season on low points in the league and Champions League.

An extensive injury list - notably in midfield - and big summer signing Darwin Nunez being suspended has not helped, but Liverpool responded to the doubters with a breathtaking showing to which the visitors had no reply.

The Reds had a total of 19 shots at goal, 12 of which were on target - with a record-equalling nine ending up in the back of the net.

It was the first time they had racked up that number since 1989, when they did so against Crystal Palace in the old First Division.

Klopp's side had conceded the first goal in their last seven Premier League games but Diaz set them on their way after just two minutes with a sweet header.

The goal will have relieved some tension for what would have been a nervous crowd after the side's modest start to the season.

Teenager Elliott has featured in all four league games this season and opened his league account for the Reds with a delightful curling effort into the bottom corner before Alexander-Arnold smashed into the corner from outside the box.

Firmino ended a barren run of 20 league games with a league goal at Anfield with an opportunistic strike, while Van Dijk shrugged off a difficult game at Manchester United by heading in the fifth.

Chris Mepham's own goal, Firmino's second and Carvalho's first for the club made it a perfect afternoon for the Reds as they narrowly missed out on claiming the Premier League's biggest victory.

Liverpool should really have hit double figures in a completely one-side game as Mohamed Salah endured a rare off day in a game in which his team-mates were ruthless.

The Egypt forward missed an open net from a couple of yards out then had a shot tipped over by Mark Travers before blazing over from close range. Left-back Andrew Robertson also headed over from in front of goal.

The emphatic win maintained Liverpool's dominant run over sides promoted from the Championship, and they have now lost just one of 34 meetings against newly promoted teams.

Cherries both goal-shy and leaky

Bournemouth had enjoyed a pleasant initial return to the Premier League when they beat Aston Villa on the opening weekend, but it has proved to be a false dawn and the remainder of August has been miserable.

The south coast side were hammered 4-0 by champions Manchester City, lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal and totally capitulated after conceding twice in the opening five minutes at Anfield.

Parker's men have conceded the most goals in the top flight this season (16) and at the other end have netted just twice.

Their total of 21 shots from their opening four games is the second fewest since Sunderland had 20 in 2012-13.

Home goalkeeper Alisson had a comfortable afternoon in the Merseyside sun, plucking a weak Kieffer Moore header out of the air being the most that he was stretched all game.

Player of the match

Roberto FirminoRoberto Firmino

with an average of 8.59

Liverpool

  1. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    8.59

  2. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    8.27

  3. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.84

  4. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.79

  5. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    7.76

  6. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.73

  7. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    7.63

  9. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.60

  10. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.53

  11. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.43

  12. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    7.38

  13. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.37

  14. Squad number42Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.36

  15. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    7.31

  16. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.13

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    4.38

  2. Squad number21Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    4.33

  3. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    4.32

  4. Squad number16Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.10

  5. Squad number1Player nameTravers
    Average rating

    4.09

  6. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    4.08

  7. Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    4.00

  8. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    3.99

  9. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    3.97

  10. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    3.96

  11. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    3.94

  12. Squad number33Player nameZemura
    Average rating

    3.92

  13. Squad number35Player nameBevan
    Average rating

    3.91

  14. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    3.82

  15. Squad number11Player nameEmiliano Marcondes
    Average rating

    3.82

  16. Squad number22Player namePearson
    Average rating

    3.77

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forClarkat 83'minutes
  • 2Gomez
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 69'minutes
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 45'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forBajceticat 70'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forMilnerat 69'minutes
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 13Adrián
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
  • 42Clark
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 72van den Berg
  • 95Davies

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Travers
  • 15A SmithBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSolankeat 45'minutes
  • 6MephamSubstituted forBevanat 82'minutes
  • 25Senesi
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L CookSubstituted forPearsonat 77'minutesSubstituted forMarcondesat 82'minutes
  • 8Lerma
  • 32Anthony
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forBillingat 45'minutes
  • 16Tavernier
  • 21Moore

Substitutes

  • 9Solanke
  • 11Marcondes
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Stacey
  • 22Pearson
  • 23Hill
  • 29Billing
  • 35Bevan
  • 38Saydee
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Comments

Join the conversation

825 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 16:56

    Pundits and analysts a week ago.
    "Liverpool will miss Mané so much, their attack looks so weak now"

    Pundits today.
    "What an attacking display from Liverpool, they don't miss Mané at all"

    Penetrating and valuable insight, as always.

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 16:58

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      They don't know their @rse...

      From their face...

      Isn't it.

  • Comment posted by Peace be with you, today at 17:07

    If we are so poor, how did we beat Villa 2:0 in the first game. We have had to play Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the next three games. We are the smallest club to have ever [played in the Premier league. This is our sixth year in total. Give us a break. We don,t have your money or crowds but sometimes the mouse can still win. Up the cherries!

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 17:14

      Hairy Potter replied:
      Exactly, your team will not meet a side with the class of Liverpool again this season until your teams Home game with them.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:59

    looks like Liverpool just edged it......

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So close. Bournemouth are one tough team

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 17:00

    “Right Lads, mark Salah and I think we’ve got a chance!”

    • Reply posted by Hi eric, today at 17:08

      Hi eric replied:
      All he did was distract them .He was very poor. smirking st every poor ball he made .he should be rested and let the young guns play

  • Comment posted by Goomantoong, today at 16:59

    Quick tip to the Bournemouth fans...go straight down the pub and drown the memory of that one away. It won't be easy. At least a fifteen pinter.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 17:04

      KevinD replied:
      There will be more defeats though, Scott Parkers genius was hailed by no-one except Cherries fans last season. Straight back down, again.

  • Comment posted by Goldie, today at 16:59

    How the hell can Liverpool score 9 goals and not have Salah on the scoresheet?

    • Reply posted by chelseakev, today at 17:01

      chelseakev replied:
      I know and he is in my fantasy team 😡🤣

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:00

    Incredibly, 9-0 was flattering to Bournemouth. Should have been more.

    • Reply posted by Pepe Pig49, today at 17:05

      Pepe Pig49 replied:
      Yep- we'll give you a free weekend at Bournemouth beach!

  • Comment posted by forcex, today at 17:11

    Every one of those goals was for Olivia Well done, Liverpool. This is from a Chelsea fan.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 17:13

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      Brilliant post fair play!

  • Comment posted by Joey, today at 17:05

    As a United fan I’d obviously love it if we could keep up with your lot this season and have a bit more of a meaningful rivalry. Great win for you today, I don’t mind saying that at all. Scary stuff for fans of other teams! Good luck for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah thanks mate. Good win for you but still need to get players in as you are still short in certain positions

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:57

    I'm sure most people will be asking the same question. How has Mo Salah not contributed anything towards my fantasy football, and he was my captain! 😢

    But wow, ruthless from Liverpool!

    • Reply posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 17:02

      MyOpinionCounts-just replied:
      I am. I am asking that 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 16:59

    Not all over yet. I mean Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool all in a row at the start of the season is criminal from the fixture computer. Terrible today, but Liverpool incredible. If we get thumped at home by Wolves then we can be totally unequivocally written off, but now Bournemouth have more realistic games, so we’ll really see the level to compete. Any bottom half side would’ve been whacked.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 17:07

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Good luck 💙

  • Comment posted by Ministry for effluent discharge and propooganda, today at 17:04

    Bobby Fermino: 3 assists and 2 goals - Proper respect!

    • Reply posted by Big Al, today at 17:05

      Big Al replied:
      Firmino

  • Comment posted by HoldMyBeer, today at 17:05

    what are the chances of liverpool winning 9-0, and salah not featuring in goals or assists?

    • Reply posted by donners, today at 17:12

      donners replied:
      I had harland as captain in my fantasy football team...much better player..lol

  • Comment posted by WittyUsername, today at 17:05

    Couldn't even score ten. Liverpool players not fit to wear the shirt.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What do you call a German who gets excited when the next number is after eight. Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein, Nein

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:13

    To be fair we restricted 'pool to 12 shots on target today. Unfortunately, 9 of them went in.

    Knew we were in for a rough afternoon the minute ManU won last week. Reds showed their class today. Really hope you win the league. UTC !!

    • Reply posted by ac, today at 17:34

      ac replied:
      This made me giggle probably more than it should have 🤭 good to see a sense of humour, good luck for rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 17:04

    12 shots on target, 9 goals. Impressive by any standards.