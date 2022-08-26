Liverpool v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 17 Premier League goals in 16 games in the month of August

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are still without Thiago, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate.

Darwin Nunez serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Bournemouth have Jamal Lowe back following illness but are missing Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and David Brooks.

The Cherries will monitor striker Dominic Solanke, who is nearing a return from a hamstring issue and could feature against his former club.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There is a long way to go in the Premier League season, but this is must-win for Liverpool in terms of they need to get their season going and kick-start it. It is win in any which way you can. It is that desperate for them, in some respects.

They lack creativity in the middle of the park and that has been a big problem. Darwin Nunez's sending off after the headbutt has set them back, they have lacked that physical presence and they certainly missed him against Manchester United, I think he would have made a difference.

Roberto Firmino has been a good player for them over the years, but they are missing something, they are missing their spark, they need to get it back and we are all thinking what a great opportunity at home to Bournemouth.

I watched Bournemouth get walloped by Manchester City the other week, but they were stubborn in the way they defended and really committed. Liverpool will want an early goal and I suspect they will win this one 3-0.

Prediction: 3-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v the 1975's bassist Ross MacDonald

Their last top-flight away victory came in a 3-1 win on Merseyside against Everton in July 2020

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last six meetings by an aggregate score of 19-1.

Bournemouth have never won at Anfield (D1, L7) and have just one victory in total against Liverpool in 17 meetings in all competitions.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 33 Premier League games against newly promoted sides, with that defeat coming against Scott Parker's Fulham in March 2021

They could fail to win any of their opening four league matches for the first time since 2012.

The Reds can lose consecutive top-flight games for the first time since March 2021.

Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded the opening goal in each of their last seven Premier League matches.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in six Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth.

He has 29 goal involvements in 29 starts against newly promoted clubs (18 goals, 11 assists)

The Egyptian needs one more goal to surpass Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League (the pair are tied on 120 goals).

Roberto Firmino has failed to net in his last 20 Premier League matches at Anfield

Bournemouth

Scott Parker could become the second manager to win a Premier League match at Anfield with two different newly promoted sides, emulating Kevin Keegan, who did so with Newcastle in 1993-94 and Manchester City in 2002-03.

The Cherries could lose their opening two away fixtures for only the second time in the Premier League, having also done so in 2017-18.

They have only managed 16 shots at goal in their opening three matches, the lowest in the Premier League since Huddersfield Town in 2018-19 (also 16).

Adam Smith could become the fourth player to be yellow carded in each of his side's opening four Premier League fixtures, following in the footsteps of Chris Morris for Middlesbrough in 1995, Paul Williams for Coventry in 1997 and James Perch for Newcastle in 2010.

