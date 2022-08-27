Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock2MotherwellMotherwell1

Kilmarnock 2-1 Motherwell: Hosts mount comeback to earn first league win

Daniel Armstrong
Daniel Armstrong scored his first Scottish Premiership goal for Kilmarnock

Two goals in five pulsating second-half minutes earned Kilmarnock their first win of the Scottish Premiership season.

Daniel Armstrong scrambled home to cancel out Kevin van Veen's sharp opener, before Ash Taylor steered in a header at the back post.

Van Veen's fourth of the season had put Motherwell on the brink of a third straight win under boss Stevie Hammell.

But after spurning a glut of chances, Derek McInnes' men finally found their ruthless streak to climb to ninth.

Motherwell drop a place to fourth, with Aberdeen and St Mirren joining them on nine points from their opening five matches.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Walker
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 5Taylor
  • 2Mayo
  • 33Chrisene
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 83minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 85'minutes
  • 31Polworth
  • 4PowerBooked at 90mins
  • 21McInroySubstituted forMcKenzieat 64'minutes
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forCameronat 76'minutes
  • 9ShawSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Stokes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 19Wright
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Sotona
  • 27Cameron
  • 50Woods

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 15Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 2O'DonnellBooked at 19mins
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forMaguireat 73'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forMorrisat 58'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forEffordat 58'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 22Johnston
  • 23Morris
  • 24Penney
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
6,238

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul McGinn (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricki Lamie with a headed pass.

  4. Booking

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Barry Maguire.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Efford (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Power.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Polworth following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

