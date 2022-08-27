Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1.
Two goals in five pulsating second-half minutes earned Kilmarnock their first win of the Scottish Premiership season.
Daniel Armstrong scrambled home to cancel out Kevin van Veen's sharp opener, before Ash Taylor steered in a header at the back post.
Van Veen's fourth of the season had put Motherwell on the brink of a third straight win under boss Stevie Hammell.
But after spurning a glut of chances, Derek McInnes' men finally found their ruthless streak to climb to ninth.
Motherwell drop a place to fourth, with Aberdeen and St Mirren joining them on nine points from their opening five matches.
More to follow.
Kilmarnock
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number33Player nameChriseneAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number21Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number28Player nameLaffertyAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number9Player nameShawAverage rating
6.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
6.18
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.57
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number11Player nameEffordAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number23Player nameMorrisAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
6.55
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Walker
- 25Alebiosu
- 5Taylor
- 2Mayo
- 33Chrisene
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 83minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 85'minutes
- 31Polworth
- 4PowerBooked at 90mins
- 21McInroySubstituted forMcKenzieat 64'minutes
- 28LaffertySubstituted forCameronat 76'minutes
- 9ShawSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Stokes
- 7McKenzie
- 15Murray
- 17Lyons
- 19Wright
- 22Donnelly
- 23Sotona
- 27Cameron
- 50Woods
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 15Johansen
- 4Lamie
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 19mins
- 8SlatterySubstituted forMaguireat 73'minutes
- 27Goss
- 18CorneliusSubstituted forMorrisat 58'minutes
- 9van Veen
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forEffordat 58'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 6Maguire
- 11Efford
- 13Oxborough
- 22Johnston
- 23Morris
- 24Penney
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 6,238
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul McGinn (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricki Lamie with a headed pass.
Booking
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Tierney (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Barry Maguire.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Efford (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Power.
Post update
Hand ball by Sean Goss (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Polworth following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.