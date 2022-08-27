Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Daniel Armstrong scored his first Scottish Premiership goal for Kilmarnock

Two goals in five pulsating second-half minutes earned Kilmarnock their first win of the Scottish Premiership season.

Daniel Armstrong scrambled home to cancel out Kevin van Veen's sharp opener, before Ash Taylor steered in a header at the back post.

Van Veen's fourth of the season had put Motherwell on the brink of a third straight win under boss Stevie Hammell.

But after spurning a glut of chances, Derek McInnes' men finally found their ruthless streak to climb to ninth.

Motherwell drop a place to fourth, with Aberdeen and St Mirren joining them on nine points from their opening five matches.

