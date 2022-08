Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Keanu Baccus (left) gave St Mirren an early lead

St Mirren beat Hibernian at home for the first time in eight years as the visitors' stuttering start to the Scottish Premiership season continued.

Stephen Robinson's men celebrated three wins in a row, and three clean sheets, to move up to fifth in the Premiership table.

Keanu Baccus knocked the home side into an early lead and it could have been more with Eamonn Brophy hitting a post.

Hibs grew stronger as the game wore on but their pressure offered no reward.

And that means despite stand out late equalisers against Hearts and Rangers in recent weeks, Hibs have now gone four games without a win, and none since the opening day of the league season against St Johnstone.

And the bad news was compounded even further for Lee Johnson's men with the news Belgian defender Rocky Bushiri could be out for up to 12 weeks after suffering an ankle injury in training.

More to follow.

