Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen5LivingstonLivingston0

Aberdeen 5-0 Livingston: Rampant hosts rout 10-man Livi to move into third

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski slots in his fourth league goal of the season
Bojan Miovski netted twice as Aberdeen strolled to victory

Aberdeen earned back-to-back wins for the first time since December by thumping 10-man Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

A Bojan Miovski brace, plus goals from Ross McCrorie, Vicente Besuijen and Ryan Duncan comfortably downed Livi who were lost after Jack Fitzwater's red card.

It's the second week in a row David Martindale's side have been reduced to 10 as they remain seventh in the table, while Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen surge into third.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    7.56

  4. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    8.32

  5. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    7.88

  6. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    7.80

  7. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    8.18

  8. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    8.18

  9. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    7.62

  10. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    8.21

  11. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    8.29

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    7.93

  4. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    7.92

  5. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.67

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    4.30

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.19

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    4.01

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.05

  5. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    3.95

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.22

  7. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    4.37

  9. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    4.62

  10. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    4.21

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.70

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    2.34

  2. Squad number10Player nameEsmael Gonçalves
    Average rating

    2.38

  3. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    2.29

  4. Squad number25Player nameCancar
    Average rating

    2.45

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    2.04

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25Richardson
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 22CoulsonSubstituted forMacKenzieat 79'minutes
  • 16Ramadani
  • 2McCrorie
  • 10BesuijenSubstituted forKennedyat 73'minutes
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 56'minutes
  • 17HayesSubstituted forMorrisat 72'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forDuncanat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 33Kennedy

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 40mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 11MontañoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 67'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPenriceat 67'minutes
  • 24KellySubstituted forCancarat 45'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 33Omeonga
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forBrandonat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 8Pittman
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 29Penrice
  • 31Konovalov
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
13,739

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 5, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 5, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esmael Gonçalves (Livingston) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jackson Longridge.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Shayden Morris following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Penrice.

  8. Booking

    Jamie Brandon (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Brandon (Livingston).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 5, Livingston 0. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from long range on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Stewart.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross McCrorie with a headed pass following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Bojan Miovski.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack MacKenzie replaces Hayden Coulson because of an injury.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Vicente Besuijen.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Shayden Morris replaces Jonny Hayes.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Cristian Montaño.

