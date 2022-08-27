Match ends, Aberdeen 5, Livingston 0.
Aberdeen earned back-to-back wins for the first time since December by thumping 10-man Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.
A Bojan Miovski brace, plus goals from Ross McCrorie, Vicente Besuijen and Ryan Duncan comfortably downed Livi who were lost after Jack Fitzwater's red card.
It's the second week in a row David Martindale's side have been reduced to 10 as they remain seventh in the table, while Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen surge into third.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 22CoulsonSubstituted forMacKenzieat 79'minutes
- 16Ramadani
- 2McCrorie
- 10BesuijenSubstituted forKennedyat 73'minutes
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 56'minutes
- 17HayesSubstituted forMorrisat 72'minutes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forDuncanat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 3MacKenzie
- 7Morris
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 28Milne
- 33Kennedy
Livingston
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 40mins
- 6Obileye
- 11MontañoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 67'minutes
- 18HoltBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPenriceat 67'minutes
- 24KellySubstituted forCancarat 45'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 33Omeonga
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forBrandonat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 8Pittman
- 19NoubleSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 12Brandon
- 14Mullin
- 20Bitsindou
- 25Cancar
- 29Penrice
- 31Konovalov
- 32Hamilton
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 13,739
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 5, Livingston 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Esmael Gonçalves (Livingston) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jackson Longridge.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Shayden Morris following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Penrice.
Booking
Jamie Brandon (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Brandon (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 5, Livingston 0. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from long range on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Stewart.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross McCrorie with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Bojan Miovski.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack MacKenzie replaces Hayden Coulson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Vicente Besuijen.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Shayden Morris replaces Jonny Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Cristian Montaño.