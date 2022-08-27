Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski netted twice as Aberdeen strolled to victory

Aberdeen earned back-to-back wins for the first time since December by thumping 10-man Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

A Bojan Miovski brace, plus goals from Ross McCrorie, Vicente Besuijen and Ryan Duncan comfortably downed Livi who were lost after Jack Fitzwater's red card.

It's the second week in a row David Martindale's side have been reduced to 10 as they remain seventh in the table, while Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen surge into third.

More to follow.

