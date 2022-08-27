Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers4Ross CountyRoss County0

Rangers 4-0 Ross County: Euro-inspired Ibrox side ease to top of the table

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' John Lundstram celebrates
John Lundstram opened the scoring with his first goal of the season

Rangers looked inspired by their progress to the Champions League group stage as they thumped Ross County to top the Scottish Premiership table.

They produced probably their best league performance of the season with a deflected John Lundstram strike, two fine Antonio Colak finishes and a rare Steven Davis goal securing the win.

The visitors will look to what could have been a second yellow card for home centre-half James Sands at 0-0, with Malky Mackay's men now slipping to 11th in the table.

Rangers move a point ahead of Celtic before the reigning champions visit Dundee United on Sunday having now won eight of nine unbeaten home games.

Only PSV Eindhoven have managed even a draw at Ibrox since Celtic's win there in April.

County had arrived on the back of their first league win of the season, but a fourth consecutive Premiership away defeat will come as no surprise considering they have never beaten Rangers in 20 meetings between the sides.

Rangers started full of energy despite showing just one change - Scott Wright for injured midfielder Glen Kamara - from their midweek Champions League play-off success against PSV and poured forward from the kick-off.

The yolk of expectation lifted from their shoulders, they were playing with such freedom that centre-half Connor Goldson found himself bounding the six-yard box only to be denied by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw from point-blank range.

Having already been booked for pulling back Jordy Hiwula, Sands was fortunate not to receive a second yellow when the striker tumbled to the deck with the American's arms wrapped him as they chased a long ball over the Rangers defence.

However, when Lundstram's 18-yard drive took a deflection off defender Ben Purrington's head to deceive goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, Rangers took control.

Purrington was the unlucky man again as Scott Wright sped past the Englishman to deliver a cross that set up Colak for an athletic bicycle-kick finish.

Sands having been withdrawn at half-time, Rangers continued to create chance after chance.

A nutmeg from Ryan Kent, a backheel one-two with Tom Lawrence, another flick to Colak and the Croat fired clinically home from 15 yards for his seventh goal in seven games.

Colak was denied a hat-trick by another Laidlaw save before Davis completed the scoring, sweeping home a James Tavernier cross to send the home fans happy.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.47

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    7.01

  4. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    6.86

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.92

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    7.33

  7. Squad number11Player nameLawrence
    Average rating

    7.28

  8. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.85

  9. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    7.18

  11. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    7.87

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    7.68

  2. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    7.03

  4. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    7.14

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.48

  3. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.57

  4. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.50

  5. Squad number3Player namePurrington
    Average rating

    5.45

  6. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    5.23

  7. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    5.22

  8. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    5.21

  9. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    5.32

  10. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    5.21

  11. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    5.86

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.72

  2. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    4.37

  3. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    4.55

  4. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.26

  5. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.88

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 19SandsBooked at 10minsSubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 4LundstramBooked at 68mins
  • 11Lawrence
  • 23Wright
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forArfieldat 62'minutes
  • 14KentSubstituted forMatondoat 62'minutes
  • 9ColakSubstituted forDavisat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 17Matondo
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 44Devine

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12JohnsonBooked at 57mins
  • 15Watson
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3Purrington
  • 14LoturiBooked at 15minsSubstituted forTillsonat 45'minutes
  • 4Cancola
  • 17OlaigbeSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forSimsat 76'minutes
  • 16HarmonSubstituted forEdwardsat 55'minutes
  • 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forWhiteat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
48,899

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home31
Away4
Shots on Target
Home13
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon King.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Purrington (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).

  8. Post update

    David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rabbi Matondo (Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces Kazeem Olaigbe.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) header from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borna Barisic.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Owura Edwards tries a through ball, but Josh Sims is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Leon King (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 4, Ross County 0. Steven Davis (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan White.

  20. Post update

    Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport