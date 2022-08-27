Match ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 0.
Rangers looked inspired by their progress to the Champions League group stage as they thumped Ross County to top the Scottish Premiership table.
They produced probably their best league performance of the season with a deflected John Lundstram strike, two fine Antonio Colak finishes and a rare Steven Davis goal securing the win.
The visitors will look to what could have been a second yellow card for home centre-half James Sands at 0-0, with Malky Mackay's men now slipping to 11th in the table.
Rangers move a point ahead of Celtic before the reigning champions visit Dundee United on Sunday having now won eight of nine unbeaten home games.
Only PSV Eindhoven have managed even a draw at Ibrox since Celtic's win there in April.
County had arrived on the back of their first league win of the season, but a fourth consecutive Premiership away defeat will come as no surprise considering they have never beaten Rangers in 20 meetings between the sides.
Rangers started full of energy despite showing just one change - Scott Wright for injured midfielder Glen Kamara - from their midweek Champions League play-off success against PSV and poured forward from the kick-off.
The yolk of expectation lifted from their shoulders, they were playing with such freedom that centre-half Connor Goldson found himself bounding the six-yard box only to be denied by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw from point-blank range.
Having already been booked for pulling back Jordy Hiwula, Sands was fortunate not to receive a second yellow when the striker tumbled to the deck with the American's arms wrapped him as they chased a long ball over the Rangers defence.
However, when Lundstram's 18-yard drive took a deflection off defender Ben Purrington's head to deceive goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, Rangers took control.
Purrington was the unlucky man again as Scott Wright sped past the Englishman to deliver a cross that set up Colak for an athletic bicycle-kick finish.
Sands having been withdrawn at half-time, Rangers continued to create chance after chance.
A nutmeg from Ryan Kent, a backheel one-two with Tom Lawrence, another flick to Colak and the Croat fired clinically home from 15 yards for his seventh goal in seven games.
Colak was denied a hat-trick by another Laidlaw save before Davis completed the scoring, sweeping home a James Tavernier cross to send the home fans happy.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number11Player nameLawrenceAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
7.87
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
7.14
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number3Player namePurringtonAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
5.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.88
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 19SandsBooked at 10minsSubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 4LundstramBooked at 68mins
- 11Lawrence
- 23Wright
- 71TillmanSubstituted forArfieldat 62'minutes
- 14KentSubstituted forMatondoat 62'minutes
- 9ColakSubstituted forDavisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 3Yilmaz
- 8Jack
- 10Davis
- 17Matondo
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
- 38King
- 44Devine
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12JohnsonBooked at 57mins
- 15Watson
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 14LoturiBooked at 15minsSubstituted forTillsonat 45'minutes
- 4Cancola
- 17OlaigbeSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
- 10DhandaSubstituted forSimsat 76'minutes
- 16HarmonSubstituted forEdwardsat 55'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forWhiteat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 24Paton
- 26White
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 48,899
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 0.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon King.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Purrington (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
Post update
David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rabbi Matondo (Rangers).
Post update
Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces Kazeem Olaigbe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) header from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borna Barisic.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Owura Edwards tries a through ball, but Josh Sims is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Leon King (Rangers).
Post update
Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Ross County 0. Steven Davis (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan White.
Post update
Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.