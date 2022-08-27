Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

John Lundstram opened the scoring with his first goal of the season

Rangers looked inspired by their progress to the Champions League group stage as they thumped Ross County to top the Scottish Premiership table.

They produced probably their best league performance of the season with a deflected John Lundstram strike, two fine Antonio Colak finishes and a rare Steven Davis goal securing the win.

The visitors will look to what could have been a second yellow card for home centre-half James Sands at 0-0, with Malky Mackay's men now slipping to 11th in the table.

Rangers move a point ahead of Celtic before the reigning champions visit Dundee United on Sunday having now won eight of nine unbeaten home games.

Only PSV Eindhoven have managed even a draw at Ibrox since Celtic's win there in April.

County had arrived on the back of their first league win of the season, but a fourth consecutive Premiership away defeat will come as no surprise considering they have never beaten Rangers in 20 meetings between the sides.

Rangers started full of energy despite showing just one change - Scott Wright for injured midfielder Glen Kamara - from their midweek Champions League play-off success against PSV and poured forward from the kick-off.

The yolk of expectation lifted from their shoulders, they were playing with such freedom that centre-half Connor Goldson found himself bounding the six-yard box only to be denied by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw from point-blank range.

Having already been booked for pulling back Jordy Hiwula, Sands was fortunate not to receive a second yellow when the striker tumbled to the deck with the American's arms wrapped him as they chased a long ball over the Rangers defence.

However, when Lundstram's 18-yard drive took a deflection off defender Ben Purrington's head to deceive goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, Rangers took control.

Purrington was the unlucky man again as Scott Wright sped past the Englishman to deliver a cross that set up Colak for an athletic bicycle-kick finish.

Sands having been withdrawn at half-time, Rangers continued to create chance after chance.

A nutmeg from Ryan Kent, a backheel one-two with Tom Lawrence, another flick to Colak and the Croat fired clinically home from 15 yards for his seventh goal in seven games.

Colak was denied a hat-trick by another Laidlaw save before Davis completed the scoring, sweeping home a James Tavernier cross to send the home fans happy.

