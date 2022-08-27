Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Colchester United

League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 14Turnbull
  • 19Byrne
  • 3Bristow
  • 4O'Connor
  • 8McAlear
  • 16Nolan
  • 11Hawkes
  • 10Hemmings
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 15Hockenhull
  • 17Hughes
  • 22Lewis
  • 23Hewelt
  • 27Burton
  • 29Fisher

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13O'Hara
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3Clampin
  • 8Skuse
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 19Newby
  • 14Chilvers
  • 45Nouble
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 7Hannant
  • 20Owens
  • 23Chesters
  • 24Akinde
  • 27Coxe
  • 35Cracknell
Referee:
Rebecca Welch



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient541082613
2Stevenage541084413
3Barrow540196312
4Northampton5320118311
5Doncaster532085311
6Salford531194510
7Crewe531186210
8Mansfield53028629
9Walsall52217348
10Wimbledon52218718
11Bradford52127527
12Harrogate52125417
13Swindon51315506
14Carlisle41214405
15Sutton United512234-15
16Grimsby412123-15
17Tranmere51135504
18Colchester511358-34
19Newport511358-34
20Gillingham511317-64
21Stockport510469-33
22Hartlepool502329-72
23Crawley501427-51
24Rochdale500518-70
View full League Two table

