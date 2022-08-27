Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: VBS Community Stadium

Sutton United v Mansfield Town

Sutton United v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient541082613
2Stevenage541084413
3Barrow540196312
4Northampton5320118311
5Doncaster532085311
6Salford531194510
7Crewe531186210
8Mansfield53028629
9Walsall52217348
10Wimbledon52218718
11Bradford52127527
12Harrogate52125417
13Swindon51315506
14Carlisle41214405
15Sutton United512234-15
16Grimsby412123-15
17Tranmere51135504
18Colchester511358-34
19Newport511358-34
20Gillingham511317-64
21Stockport510469-33
22Hartlepool502329-72
23Crawley501427-51
24Rochdale500518-70
View full League Two table

