League Two
StockportStockport County15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Jaros
  • 31Lewis
  • 5Palmer
  • 3Kitching
  • 16Brown
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 14Collar
  • 8Camps
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 6Horsfall
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 15Johnson
  • 18Croasdale
  • 19Wootton
  • 29Jennings

Swindon

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 4Clayton
  • 21MacDonald
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 10Darcy
  • 7Gladwin
  • 5Reed
  • 23Khan
  • 28Shade
  • 24Wakeling
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Hutton
  • 6Baudry
  • 9Adeloye
  • 12Ward
  • 17Aguiar
  • 26Harries
  • 34Brennan
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient541082613
2Stevenage541084413
3Barrow540196312
4Northampton5320118311
5Doncaster532085311
6Salford531194510
7Crewe531186210
8Mansfield53028629
9Walsall52217348
10Wimbledon52218718
11Bradford52127527
12Harrogate52125417
13Swindon51315506
14Carlisle41214405
15Sutton United512234-15
16Grimsby412123-15
17Tranmere51135504
18Colchester511358-34
19Newport511358-34
20Gillingham511317-64
21Stockport510469-33
22Hartlepool502329-72
23Crawley501427-51
24Rochdale500518-70
View full League Two table

