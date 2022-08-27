Rochdale v Crawley Town

RochdaleRochdale15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1O'Donnell
- 16Nelson
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 24John
- 2Seriki
- 7Kelly
- 20Diagouraga
- 3White
- 17Sinclair
- 40Henderson
- 10Rodney
Substitutes
- 8Ball
- 11Odoh
- 14Brierley
- 15Graham
- 21Tulloch
- 22Slicker
- 27Malley
Crawley
Formation 3-4-3
- 34Addai
- 23Johnson
- 12Ransom
- 16Omole
- 39Hessenthaler
- 8Powell
- 28Jenks
- 25Tsaroulla
- 10Nadesan
- 9Nichols
- 20Balagizi
Substitutes
- 5Craig
- 7Tilley
- 19Telford
- 41Robson
- 42Bremang
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.