League Two
RochdaleRochdale15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Crawley Town

League Two

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 16Nelson
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 24John
  • 2Seriki
  • 7Kelly
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 3White
  • 17Sinclair
  • 40Henderson
  • 10Rodney

Substitutes

  • 8Ball
  • 11Odoh
  • 14Brierley
  • 15Graham
  • 21Tulloch
  • 22Slicker
  • 27Malley

Crawley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 12Ransom
  • 16Omole
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 28Jenks
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 10Nadesan
  • 9Nichols
  • 20Balagizi

Substitutes

  • 5Craig
  • 7Tilley
  • 19Telford
  • 41Robson
  • 42Bremang
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient541082613
2Stevenage541084413
3Barrow540196312
4Northampton5320118311
5Doncaster532085311
6Salford531194510
7Crewe531186210
8Mansfield53028629
9Walsall52217348
10Wimbledon52218718
11Bradford52127527
12Harrogate52125417
13Swindon51315506
14Carlisle41214405
15Sutton United512234-15
16Grimsby412123-15
17Tranmere51135504
18Colchester511358-34
19Newport511358-34
20Gillingham511317-64
21Stockport510469-33
22Hartlepool502329-72
23Crawley501427-51
24Rochdale500518-70
View full League Two table

