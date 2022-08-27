Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|13
|2
|Stevenage
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|13
|3
|Barrow
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|6
|3
|12
|4
|Northampton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|8
|3
|11
|5
|Doncaster
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|11
|6
|Salford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|10
|7
|Crewe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|10
|8
|Mansfield
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|2
|9
|9
|Walsall
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|10
|Wimbledon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|8
|11
|Bradford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|7
|12
|Harrogate
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|13
|Swindon
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|14
|Carlisle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|15
|Sutton United
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|16
|Grimsby
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|17
|Tranmere
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|4
|18
|Colchester
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|19
|Newport
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|20
|Gillingham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|4
|21
|Stockport
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|3
|22
|Hartlepool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|23
|Crawley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|24
|Rochdale
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|8
|-7
|0
