League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Saturday 27th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient541082613
2Stevenage541084413
3Barrow540196312
4Northampton5320118311
5Doncaster532085311
6Salford531194510
7Crewe531186210
8Mansfield53028629
9Walsall52217348
10Wimbledon52218718
11Bradford52127527
12Harrogate52125417
13Swindon51315506
14Carlisle41214405
15Sutton United512234-15
16Grimsby412123-15
17Tranmere51135504
18Colchester511358-34
19Newport511358-34
20Gillingham511317-64
21Stockport510469-33
22Hartlepool502329-72
23Crawley501427-51
24Rochdale500518-70
