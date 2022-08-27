Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers1CharltonCharlton Athletic1

Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Forino
  • 20MawsonBooked at 43mins
  • 3Jacobson
  • 4GapeBooked at 45mins
  • 28ScowenBooked at 6mins
  • 7Wheeler
  • 10Wing
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 12McCleary

Substitutes

  • 6Tafazolli
  • 13Dickinson
  • 17Horgan
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Al-Hamadi
  • 26McCarthy
  • 31Pattenden

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Wollacott
  • 28ClareBooked at 34mins
  • 24Inniss
  • 6O'Connell
  • 29Clayden
  • 10Morgan
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-SakyiBooked at 36mins
  • 9Stockley
  • 14Kirk

Substitutes

  • 5Lavelle
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 19Payne
  • 32Henry
  • 33Leaburn
  • 34Ness
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

  3. Booking

    Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

  6. Booking

    Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by David Wheeler.

  10. Post update

    Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Gape.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sean Clare.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.

  15. Booking

    Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Charles Clayden.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Booking

    Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth6420135814
2Ipswich6420113814
3Peterborough6411124813
4Sheff Wed6411115613
5Plymouth640297212
6Charlton623110649
7Derby62313219
8Lincoln City623168-29
9Exeter62229548
10Bolton62225418
11Accrington51408717
12Wycombe62139907
13Bristol Rovers621378-17
14Barnsley621367-17
15MK Dons621357-27
16Cambridge621369-37
17Port Vale621358-37
18Fleetwood613256-16
19Shrewsbury613225-36
20Oxford Utd612335-25
21Cheltenham612336-35
22Forest Green5113411-74
23Burton6114615-94
24Morecambe603328-63
View full League One table

