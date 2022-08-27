Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic

First Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 2Grimmer
- 5Forino
- 20MawsonBooked at 43mins
- 3Jacobson
- 4GapeBooked at 45mins
- 28ScowenBooked at 6mins
- 7Wheeler
- 10Wing
- 11Mehmeti
- 12McCleary
- 6Tafazolli
- 13Dickinson
- 17Horgan
- 22Freeman
- 25Al-Hamadi
- 26McCarthy
- 31Pattenden
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Wollacott
- 28ClareBooked at 34mins
- 24Inniss
- 6O'Connell
- 29Clayden
- 10Morgan
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-SakyiBooked at 36mins
- 9Stockley
- 14Kirk
- 5Lavelle
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 13MacGillivray
- 19Payne
- 32Henry
- 33Leaburn
- 34Ness
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Attempt blocked. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by David Wheeler.
Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Gape.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sean Clare.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Charles Clayden.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
