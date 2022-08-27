Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 34McGuinness
  • 2Palmer
  • 19Bakinson
  • 14Byers
  • 18Johnson
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 7Wilks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 13Paterson
  • 25Dawson
  • 32Hunt

Forest Green

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1McGee
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 17McAllister
  • 7Stevenson
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 26Davis
  • 29Brown
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 5Casey
  • 8Hendry
  • 10Little
  • 16Jones
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC