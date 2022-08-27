Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday4Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Sheffield Wednesday v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 34McGuinness
  • 2Palmer
  • 19Bakinson
  • 14Byers
  • 18JohnsonBooked at 37mins
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 7Wilks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 13Paterson
  • 25Dawson
  • 32Hunt

Forest Green

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1McGee
  • 2O'KeeffeBooked at 37mins
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 17McAllister
  • 7Stevenson
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 26Davis
  • 29Brown
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 5Casey
  • 8Hendry
  • 10Little
  • 16Jones
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away0
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Forest Green Rovers 0.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Forest Green Rovers 0. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Windass following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Corey O'Keeffe.

  5. Booking

    Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Forest Green Rovers 0. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

  9. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).

  14. Post update

    Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Forest Green Rovers 0. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Foul by George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday).

  19. Post update

    Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth6420135814
2Ipswich6420113814
3Peterborough6411124813
4Sheff Wed6411115613
5Plymouth640297212
6Charlton623110649
7Derby62313219
8Lincoln City623168-29
9Exeter62229548
10Bolton62225418
11Accrington51408717
12Wycombe62139907
13Bristol Rovers621378-17
14Barnsley621367-17
15MK Dons621357-27
16Cambridge621369-37
17Port Vale621358-37
18Fleetwood613256-16
19Shrewsbury613225-36
20Oxford Utd612335-25
21Cheltenham612336-35
22Forest Green5113411-74
23Burton6114615-94
24Morecambe603328-63
View full League One table

