Sheffield Wednesday v Forest Green Rovers

First Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 6Iorfa
- 20Ihiekwe
- 34McGuinness
- 2Palmer
- 19Bakinson
- 14Byers
- 18JohnsonBooked at 37mins
- 10Bannan
- 11Windass
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 4Vaulks
- 7Wilks
- 8Adeniran
- 13Paterson
- 25Dawson
- 32Hunt
Forest Green
Formation 5-3-2
- 1McGee
- 2O'KeeffeBooked at 37mins
- 3Bernard
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 17McAllister
- 7Stevenson
- 25Peart-Harris
- 26Davis
- 29Brown
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 5Casey
- 8Hendry
- 10Little
- 16Jones
- 19Robertson
- 24Thomas
- 28March
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Forest Green Rovers 0. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Windass following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Corey O'Keeffe.
Booking
Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Forest Green Rovers 0. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Post update
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Forest Green Rovers 0. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
