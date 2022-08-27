Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Jones
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 19May
  • 10Smith
  • 26Knibbs
  • 18Tracey
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 14Lankester
  • 16Rossi
  • 17Janneh
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 37Hamer
  • 6Butcher
  • 23Taylor
  • 11Smith
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 22Kokolo
  • 9Ahadme

Substitutes

  • 4Oshilaja
  • 7Powell
  • 12Onyango
  • 14Adeboyejo
  • 19Lakin
  • 24Sinisalo
  • 32De Castro
Referee:
Ben Speedie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
