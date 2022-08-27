Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Portsmouth

From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 6Smith
  • 4Walker
  • 5Hall
  • 7Worrall
  • 14Ojo
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 10Conlon
  • 8Garrity
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 3Jones
  • 15Forrester
  • 16Hussey
  • 18Small
  • 19Massey
  • 20Charsley

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Griffiths
  • 17Rafferty
  • 28Morrison
  • 20Raggett
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 15Dale
  • 26Lowery
  • 7Pack
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Scarlett
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Robertson
  • 10Pigott
  • 16Morrell
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 24Jacobs
  • 25Mingi
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

