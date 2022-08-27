Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Burns
  • 8Evans
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 14John-Jules
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 11Harness
  • 12Ball
  • 15Burgess
  • 19Jackson
  • 23Aluko
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 31Hladky

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 40Collins
  • 25Helliwell
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 48Connell
  • 10Benson
  • 4Styles
  • 16Thomas
  • 44Cole
  • 27Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 9Norwood
  • 21McCarthy
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 24Cundy
  • 31Tedic
  • 33Wolfe
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

