League One
MorecambeMorecambe15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16Bedeau
  • 6Delaney
  • 2Love
  • 8Fane
  • 7Taylor
  • 15Weir
  • 4Gibson
  • 11Connolly
  • 14Gnahoua

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 17Watts
  • 18McLoughlin
  • 21Cooney
  • 23Phillips
  • 25Major
  • 26Rooney

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 5O'Hora
  • 4Tucker
  • 3Lewington
  • 21Harvie
  • 14Johnson
  • 28Devoy
  • 22Lawrence
  • 16Grant
  • 9Grigg
  • 20Burns

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Robson
  • 12Oyegoke
  • 19Barry
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 30Dennis
  • 33Jules
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

