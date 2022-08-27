Close menu
League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Exeter City

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Jensen
  • 2Clark
  • 16Rodgers
  • 5Astley
  • 34Tharme
  • 6Coyle
  • 10Pritchard
  • 4Hamilton
  • 8Leigh
  • 11McConville
  • 19Adedoyin

Substitutes

  • 7Whalley
  • 9Lowe
  • 14Longelo
  • 15Sangare
  • 28Conneely
  • 39Woods
  • 40Savin

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 4Stubbs
  • 39Diabate
  • 12Key
  • 8Collins
  • 16Kite
  • 3Sparkes
  • 14Dieng
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 6Harper
  • 7Jay
  • 19Cox
  • 21Coley
  • 27Grounds
  • 40Brown
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

