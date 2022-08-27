Close menu
League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: LNER Stadium, England

Lincoln City v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 22Eyoma
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 24Roughan
  • 10Bishop
  • 21Sørensen
  • 8Oakley-Boothe
  • 18House
  • 9Hopper
  • 11Scully

Substitutes

  • 7Vernam
  • 17Robson
  • 20Benn
  • 29Wright
  • 37Gallagher
  • 46Kendall

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 22Nsiala
  • 32Earl
  • 3Andrew
  • 8Vela
  • 24Batty
  • 27Macadam
  • 11Lane
  • 14Garner
  • 21Hayes

Substitutes

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 19Garner
  • 20Omochere
  • 28Johnston
  • 37Baker
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC