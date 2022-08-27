Close menu
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 6Scarr
  • 22Galloway
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Butcher
  • 17Mumba
  • 18Azaz
  • 10Mayor
  • 11Ennis

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 5Wilson
  • 9Hardie
  • 19Whittaker
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 31Jephcott

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 21Bradley
  • 20Lee
  • 16Morley
  • 14Iredale
  • 22Dempsey
  • 24Kachunga
  • 10Charles

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 7Sadlier
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 15Aimson
  • 17Afolayan
  • 25Thomason
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
View full League One table

