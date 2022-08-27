Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 5Kilgour
  • 17Gibson
  • 3Gordon
  • 15Coutts
  • 21Evans
  • 14Rossiter
  • 10Collins
  • 19Anderson
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 6Finley
  • 18Loft
  • 22Saunders
  • 25Whelan
  • 32Jaakkola
  • 34Lawrence
  • 39Sesay

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 29Da Costa
  • 20Bayliss
  • 6Moore
  • 3Leahy
  • 23Nurse
  • 26Shipley
  • 11Udoh

Substitutes

  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 19Caton
  • 27Craig
  • 30Barlow
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410102813
2Peterborough5401124812
3Portsmouth5320125711
4Sheff Wed531175210
5Plymouth53028719
6Charlton52219548
7Bolton52215328
8Derby52213218
9Exeter52129547
10Port Vale521257-27
11Cambridge521257-27
12Accrington41308716
13Wycombe52038806
14Fleetwood51314406
15Bristol Rovers520378-16
16Barnsley520356-16
17Lincoln City513147-36
18Shrewsbury512225-35
19Oxford Utd511335-24
20Forest Green411247-34
21Cheltenham511336-34
22MK Dons511337-44
23Morecambe503226-43
24Burton5014414-101
