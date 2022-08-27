Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 5Kilgour
- 17Gibson
- 3Gordon
- 15Coutts
- 21Evans
- 14Rossiter
- 10Collins
- 19Anderson
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 6Finley
- 18Loft
- 22Saunders
- 25Whelan
- 32Jaakkola
- 34Lawrence
- 39Sesay
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 29Da Costa
- 20Bayliss
- 6Moore
- 3Leahy
- 23Nurse
- 26Shipley
- 11Udoh
Substitutes
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 18Bloxham
- 19Caton
- 27Craig
- 30Barlow
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report to follow.