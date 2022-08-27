Derby County v Peterborough United

DerbyDerby County15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|13
|2
|Peterborough
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Portsmouth
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|5
|7
|11
|4
|Sheff Wed
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|10
|5
|Plymouth
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|9
|6
|Charlton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|5
|4
|8
|7
|Bolton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|8
|8
|Derby
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|8
|9
|Exeter
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|10
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|11
|Cambridge
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|12
|Accrington
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|7
|1
|6
|13
|Wycombe
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|8
|0
|6
|14
|Fleetwood
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|16
|Barnsley
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|17
|Lincoln City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|18
|Shrewsbury
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|19
|Oxford Utd
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|20
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|21
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|22
|MK Dons
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|23
|Morecambe
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|24
|Burton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|1
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train making Inside the Factory...
Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.