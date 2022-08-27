Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic15:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Jones
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 27Darikwa
  • 4Naylor
  • 8Power
  • 18Shinnie
  • 11McClean
  • 19Lang
  • 10Keane

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 9Wyke
  • 12Amos
  • 20Broadhead
  • 28Magennis
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 39Humphrys

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Taylor
  • 22da Silva
  • 24Cullen
  • 4Cork
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23Tella
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 7Gudmundsson

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 10Barnes
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
James Bell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford52304229
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Sunderland62228808
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

