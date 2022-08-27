Wigan Athletic v Burnley

WiganWigan Athletic15:00BurnleyBurnley
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Jones
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 27Darikwa
- 4Naylor
- 8Power
- 18Shinnie
- 11McClean
- 19Lang
- 10Keane
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 9Wyke
- 12Amos
- 20Broadhead
- 28Magennis
- 30Aasgaard
- 39Humphrys
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Taylor
- 22da Silva
- 24Cullen
- 4Cork
- 8Brownhill
- 23Tella
- 9Rodríguez
- 7Gudmundsson
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 6Egan-Riley
- 10Barnes
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match report to follow.