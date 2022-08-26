Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • CardiffCardiff City15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • SunderlandSunderland12:30NorwichNorwich City
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00StokeStoke City
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • HullHull City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • MillwallMillwall15:00ReadingReading
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • WatfordWatford15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00BurnleyBurnley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Watford52304229
3Reading53026609
4Blackburn530267-19
5Sunderland52218718
6Hull522178-18
7Bristol City52128627
8Norwich52126517
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

