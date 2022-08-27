Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 5Jones
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 4Greaves
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Woods
  • 27Slater
  • 3Elder
  • 49Covil
  • 30Tetteh
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 13Baxter
  • 14Cannon
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith
  • 23Williams
  • 33Christie

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Panzo
  • 23Dabo
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 45Palmer
  • 27Bidwell
  • 24Godden
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 3Doyle
  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 28Eccles
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 32Burroughs
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford52304229
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Sunderland62228808
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
