Championship
MillwallMillwall15:00ReadingReading
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Watford52304229
3Sunderland62318719
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Norwich62226518
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

