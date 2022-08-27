Sunderland v Norwich City

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Liam Gibbs.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 3Cirkin
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 4Evans
- 20Clarke
- 21Pritchard
- 9Simms
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 8Embleton
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 23Diamond
- 26Wright
- 32Hume
- 42Alese
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 23McLean
- 10Dowell
- 46Gibbs
- 26Núñez
- 21Sinani
- 24Sargent
- 25Hernández
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 6Gibson
- 14Cantwell
- 17Gomes Sara
- 20A Ramsey
- 22Pukki
- 28Gunn
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Attempt saved. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
