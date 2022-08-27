Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0NorwichNorwich City0

Sunderland v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 23Diamond
  • 26Wright
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 23McLean
  • 10Dowell
  • 46Gibbs
  • 26Núñez
  • 21Sinani
  • 24Sargent
  • 25Hernández

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 6Gibson
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 22Pukki
  • 28Gunn
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).

  6. Post update

    Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

  9. Post update

    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Norwich City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Watford52304229
3Sunderland62318719
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Norwich62226518
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

