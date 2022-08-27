Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City

Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 33Phillips
  • 4Ayala
  • 6Morton
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 21Buckley
  • 27Travis
  • 3Pickering
  • 8Szmodics
  • 23Dack
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 7Edun
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 17Carter
  • 19Hedges
  • 29Vale
  • 40Wharton

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 32Taylor
  • 4Flint
  • 16Wilmot
  • 15Thompson
  • 8Baker
  • 11Gayle
  • 7Clucas
  • 3Fox
  • 9Brown
  • 17Delap

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 6Jagielka
  • 10Campbell
  • 18Smallbone
  • 22Kilkenny
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 29Wright-Phillips
Referee:
Darren England

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford52304229
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Sunderland62228808
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

