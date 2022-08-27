Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 24Humphreys
  • 4Barlaser
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 3Bramall
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 7High
  • 9Eaves
  • 12Kelly
  • 16Lindsay
  • 17Ferguson
  • 31Vickers

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 48Williams
  • 7Bacuna
  • 19James
  • 35Hall
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 11Graham
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 20Gardner
  • 27Bellingham
  • 42Chang
  • 47Stirk
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford52304229
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Sunderland62228808
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
