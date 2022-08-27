Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 14Kamara
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Manaj

Substitutes

  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer
  • 30Hause
  • 36Hungbo

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 15Field
  • 6Johansen
  • 17Dozzell
  • 10Chair
  • 7Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 13Archer
  • 18Bonne
  • 23Masterson
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Keith Stroud

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford52304229
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Sunderland62228808
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
