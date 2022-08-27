Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 2Turton
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 33Nakayama
  • 16Hayden
  • 8Anjorin
  • 22Rudoni
  • 14Ruffels
  • 5Russell
  • 25Ward
  • 7Thomas

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 11Mahoney
  • 12Boyle
  • 13Chapman
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Camara
  • 30Jackson

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Robinson
  • 8Livermore
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford52304229
4Reading53026609
5Blackburn530267-19
6Sunderland62228808
7Hull522178-18
8Bristol City52128627
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport