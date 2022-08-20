Shey Ojo (centre) scored five goals in 42 games during a loan spell at Cardiff in 2020-21

Sheyi Ojo believes Steve Morison's commitment to changing Cardiff City's style can help him find a home in the Welsh capital.

Ojo, 25, joined Cardiff in July after being released by Liverpool.

After seven loan spells during his time at Anfield - including one at Cardiff - the forward is hoping to put down roots.

"It' a massive opportunity this season to make this feel like home," Ojo said.

"I know a lot of the players, the manager, so hopefully it's set up to be a positive season for me."

Ojo is one of 15 signings made by Cardiff so far this summer after Morison was backed to overhaul the squad which finished 18th in the Championship last season.

As well as reshaping the playing staff, former Wales striker Morison is aiming to implement a new tactical approach which Ojo says has been welcomed in the dressing room.

"The manager has been very direct in [explaining] the way he wants to play," he said.

"I think he has given belief to a lot of the players, especially the players at the back in terms of playing out.

"You saw that against West Brom [in midweek] - how well we did in terms of being confident on the ball. I think we will get better and better.

"As an attacking player you want to get on the ball and try to impact the game. The more control we have in possession, in theory the more chance you get on the ball. For me it's obviously positive."

Wednesday's goalless draw at the Hawthorns means Cardiff have seven points from their opening four games of the new Championship season, even though they have scored only three league goals so far.

They go to Bristol City on Sunday with Ojo confident the goals will soon start to flow.

"There are a lot of new players - we are trying to gel together as a team," he said. "We have had a good, strong start to the season.

"The goals and all the fancy stuff will happen naturally. At the moment it's about being solid as a team first and building the foundations."