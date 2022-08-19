Crawley Town sign Barnsley forward David Bremang and Hull City keeper David Robson
Crawley Town have signed forward David Bremang from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee and goalkeeper David Robson on loan from Hull City.
Bremang, 22, has signed a two-year contract at Oakwell, while Robson, 20, has joined on a deal until January.
Tykes boss Kevin Betsy told the club website: "David is a player that we have been tracking. He is very quick and powerful and is a good finisher."
Betsy also described Robson as "a quality shot-stopper".
