David Robson has made one first-team appearance for Hull

Crawley Town have signed forward David Bremang from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee and goalkeeper David Robson on loan from Hull City.

Bremang, 22, has signed a two-year contract at Oakwell, while Robson, 20, has joined on a deal until January.

Tykes boss Kevin Betsy told the club website: "David is a player that we have been tracking. He is very quick and powerful and is a good finisher."

Betsy also described Robson as "a quality shot-stopper".

