Dayle Rooney and Ryan Graydon battle for possession during the first half

Derry City had to settle for a point as they continued their quest for second place with a 1-1 draw at Drogheda.

The away side scored the opener in the 39th minute after James Akintunde turned past a Drogs defender and skilfully found the back of the net.

Seven minutes into the second half Drogheda equalised when Dayle Rooney's free-kick found the top corner.

Derry are now three points behind second-placed Dundalk, who play league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.

That game promises to be another important one in the battle for runners-up spot in the Premier Division.

Drogheda remain eighth, but now 13 points above the drop zone.

Both sides had chances to win the game - left back Evan Weir made a superb goal line clearance to deny Ryan Graydon's strike in the 62nd minute and at the other end seconds later busy Weir had two strikes blocked, with the final rebound falling to Dayle Rooney whose strong shot pinged off the inside the of the bar and out.

The first half, unlike the second, was one of few chances but the Candystripes could have opened the scoring when a mix-up in the home side's defence left Will Patching through on goal, but his strong strike was saved by the alert Colin McCabe.

Drogheda looked dangerous throughout on the counter-attack, with man-of-the-match Rooney nearly taking advantage of this in the 74th minute but his strike wasn't strong enough to beat keeper Brian Maher.

Derry started to play with a bit of urgency after the Drogheda goal and soon after the equaliser Graydon's attempt looked goal bound, but once again the Drogs keeper denied the away side.

The result means the last three matches between these two sides have ended 1-1.