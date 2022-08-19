Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League four months after taking over at Chelsea

Chelsea are in talks to extend manager Thomas Tuchel's contract.

The German coach, who took charge at Stamford Bridge in January 2021, currently has a deal until 2024.

He initially signed an 18-month contract after replacing Frank Lampard, then extended it after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021.

"My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it," Tuchel said.

"There are talks but I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive," he added.

Chelsea will travel to Leeds on Sunday and Tuchel will be on the touchline despite being handed a one-match touchline ban after his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte following Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

However the Blues will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante who has a hamstring injury that Tuchel said is "quite serious".

He added: "We're talking about weeks. It's not good news, it's disappointing and sad because he's super important."

Mateo Kovacic is also out with a knee problem while Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic, who has been linked with Manchester United this week, are also doubts.

Chelsea have completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter on a six-year deal and have also been linked with former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who worked with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

'I struggle to be fully impressed'

Following his side's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel said he was "not impressed" by Mike Dean's admission of a mistake after Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair and play was allowed to continue.

Harry Kane equalised for Spurs seconds later and VAR official Dean released a statement this week suggesting he should have told referee Anthony Taylor to check the pitchside monitor.

But Tuchel said it was "a mistake that big and obvious the whole world sees it".

"I struggle to be fully impressed by the statement. It's so clear and obvious, I cannot understand how a referee cannot make the right decision," he added.

Tuchel and Conte were both sent off at full-time but the German said he and his counterpart were able to laugh it off and that there were no hard feelings after the match.

"Of course we laugh, it's very important to laugh, and laugh at ourselves," he said.

"I was laughing in the dressing room; it was the heat of the match and we didn't insult each other.

"I think the thing would have ended if there were not 20 people around us that make the thing look much worse than it actually was.

"It was passion between two men who fought for their team and I hope they don't make more of it. He was fighting for his team, I was fighting for my team. I have nothing but the biggest respect for him."