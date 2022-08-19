Close menu

Casemiro: Manchester United agree £70m deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Brazil midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth up to £70m.

Casemiro, 30, has been with Real since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.

The deal for the player is for an initial £60m plus £10m in add-ons.

United are bottom of the Premier League and host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

More to follow.

