Casemiro: Manchester United agree £70m deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Brazil midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth up to £70m.
Casemiro, 30, has been with Real since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.
The deal for the player is for an initial £60m plus £10m in add-ons.
United are bottom of the Premier League and host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.
More to follow.
