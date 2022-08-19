Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers striker Antonio Colak has netted in four games running to earn praise from manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers are ready for "crazy things" to happen as the transfer deadline looms on 1 September.

Rangers have signed seven players this summer, while Calvin Bassey's move to Ajax earned a club record £19.6m and Joe Aribo joined Southampton for £6m.

Talks are "ongoing" with players such as Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are in the final year of their deals.

"It's important to be prepared," Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports.

"Especially when you get to the latter stages of the window, crazy things will happen, we've seen that everywhere and in the last windows as well.

"But so far nothing is happening with ins or outs."

Rangers, who this week secured captain James Tavernier on a new long-term contract, bid to extend their 100% Scottish Premiership start at Hibernian on Saturday before travelling to Eindhoven for Tuesday's Champions League play-off second leg with PSV.

Croatia striker Antonio Colak, signed from PAOK last month, scored for the fourth successive game in the 2-2 first-leg draw and is currently keeping Alfredo Morelos out of the side.

"It's obviously a good start for him and he's settling in really quickly," Van Bronchorst said of Colak. "He's giving us important goals.

"I think all the new players have settled in really well and fit into our style of play so we just need to continue developing them and make sure performances become stronger and stronger.

"We can pick so many players that can start games and that's the kind of competition you want."

Van Bronckhorst expects a difficult test against Lee Johnson's new-look Hibs side.

"They have new players coming in, a new coach and a new style of play," he added.

"We have quite a good view on their style so we're going to make sure we're ready for everything they throw at us.

"It's a period we are used to with big games in the league in between European games. I think we have a good squad to cope with these games so we will be ready."