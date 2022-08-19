Last updated on .From the section Championship

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League for a record sixth time in April following a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Norwich City have called a general meeting for shareholders to vote on appointing Milwaukee Brewer owner Mark Attanasio as a director at the club.

Attanasio, who has owned the Major League Baseball side since 2004, attended their 5-0 defeat by Tottenham in May, their final home game of the Premier League season last term.

The vote is due to take place at a general meeting on 12 September.

The club say only current directors and shareholders can attend the meeting.

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber hinted at some "exciting news" in an interview at the end of last season when the Canaries were relegated to the Championship from the top flight.

The Canaries' current majority shareholders are chef Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones.